Sen. Chiz says reimbursing off loaded pax won’t be taken from staff salaries

Senator Chiz Escudero assured employees of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) their salaries and benefits will remain intact and untouched even with the inclusion of a provision in 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) that allows the reimbursement of thousands of passengers who missed their flights due to long immigration assessment.

Addressing the issue on his social media account X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, the veteran legislator noted there is nowhere in the 2024 GAB that says the funds to be used to repay the affected passengers will be coming from the budget for employees’ salary and augmentation allowances.

“Any diminution from the salary and augmentation of BI personnel is illegal and unauthorized,” Escudero said as he reiterated that based on his proposal that was adopted in the final GAB, the reimbursement fund will come from the excess income of BI that is being returned annually to the National Treasury.

“The money to refund off loaded passengers will not come from/nor will it be deducted from BI personnel,” the senator stressed. “I will look closely into this to ensure that the intent and mandate of Congress regarding this is followed to the letter.”