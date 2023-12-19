Real-time verification of PSA, govt IDs pushed to avert fraud

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) asked the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and other government agencies to come up with a system where they can make real-time verification of the birth certificates and IDs of passport applicants.

This development came almost a month after the Senate called the attention of the DFA and PSA on the issuance of Philippine passports to foreigners, saying such could be a “national security matter.”

The DFA said in a statement published December 15 that the Inter-Agency Committee Against Passport Irregularities held an urgent meeting last December 6.

During the budget deliberation of DFA in the Senate last November 9, it was found that 308 foreigners, many are Chinese, have secured Philippine passports showing authenticated PSA certificates and person-with-disability IDs.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa sought a Senate inquiry through its Blue Ribbon Committee on how the Chinese nationals were able to secure Philippine passports through fraud.

“The DFA emphasizes that it strictly observes a Zero Tolerance Policy for Philippine identification documents obtained through illegal means and continues to coordinate with the concerned government agencies to tighten security measures, streamline verification of identification documents, and facilitate investigation and filing of appropriate charges,” the DFA said in a statement.

Aside from the PSA, other members of the inter-agency committee are the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), National Bureau of Immigration (NBI), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The NBI updated the government agencies on the status of their ongoing investigation pertaining to foreign nationals who allegedly acquired Philippine passports through fraud.

DFA Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Jesus S. Domingo, who cochaired the meeting, proposed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) among members of the interagency committee.

“The committee should adopt a mechanism wherein tighter and closer coordination among member agencies shall be created to ensure immediate verification and cross-matching of information contained in PSA certificates and government issued identification cards,” Domingo said.

The DFA undersecretary envisions that the MOU would ensure real-time verification to address the proliferation of fraudulent documents and government identification cards used in passport applications.

“The Philippine Passports are not for sale to foreign nationals and [DFA] does not tolerate attempts of foreign nationals to secure Philippine Passports through illicit means,” the DFA said in a statement.

The next ICPI meeting will be held before the end of 2023.

Image credits: Official Gazette





