Pinoy caregiver returns to PHL after release by Hamas militants

OVERSEAS Filipino Worker (OFW) Gelionor “Jimmy” Pacheco, the caregiver who was among those kidnapped by Hamas last October 7, 2023, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 1 Monday morning on board Philippine Airlines flight PR659 from Dubai after his release.

Pacheco was met by his wife Clarisse and his children, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) representatives, Administrator Arnel Ignacio of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Israeli Ambassador to the Philippine IIan Fluss, as officials from the Bureau of Immigration assisted Pacheco in processing his travel documents.

Pacheco was included in the first batch of hostages released by Hamas last November 24 after 48 days of captivity. They were seized by Hamas as the militants mounted simultaneous attacks on Israeli enclaves on October 7, 2023. Among the hundreds of abductees were migrant workers, like Pacheco, who worked for Israeli households and enterprises.

Pacheco was advised not to say anything against his kidnappers for his own safety if he has plans to go back to Israel. Pacheco will receive his benefits due to him from the government.

Meanwhile, Cacdac and Administrator Arnel Ignacio kicked off the “Paskong Salubong para sa Bagong Bayani ng Bagong Pilipinas” at the Naia Terminal 1 on Monday morning with the distribution of loot bags to incoming OFWs, including their children, on board a Philippine Airlines flight from Saudi Arabia.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





