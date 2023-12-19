PBBM clinches $263-M worth of business deals at sidelines of Asean-Japan summit in Tokyo

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was able to secure US$263 million worth of business deals at the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, Japan on Monday.

During the roundtable meeting organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) with Japanese firms, the chief executive also received updates on the US$13-billion business pledges which were made in his trip to Japan in February and sought more investments citing the country’s legislative and policy reforms.

In a statement, Malacañang said 9 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on areas such as energy, infrastructure and manufacturing were finalized at the event. The accords are expected to generate 15,750 employment opportunities.

“I am delighted to know that the letters of intent signed last February 2023 and those signed today now aggregate P771.6 billion or about US$14 billion in pledges from Japanese investors—expected to generate approximately 40,000 jobs,” Marcos said.

Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go said 20 companies gave updates on their business pledges.

He said P169-billion worth of pledges from February trip of the President became “actualized investments.”

Marcos said he is hopeful the country can attract more investors from Japan and other countries amid the country’s booming economic growth and business-friendly legislation and policies.

CREATE amendments

Among the laws he cited are the Public Service Act, Foreign Investments Act, the Retail Trade and Liberation Act and the Renewable Energy Act, as well as the amendments on the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprise Act (CREATE) and its implementing rules and regulations (IRR).

“The CREATE act is now in the process of amendment taking into account some of the concerns that businessmen not only from Japan, but from around the world that was brought to our attention,” Marcos said.

“We take due note of the valuable feedback we receive from you and we work closely with the Congress to enact much needed legislation that we hope answer your needs and concerns,” he added, addressing the Japanese business leaders at the DTI event.

The chief executive noted that among the changes made in the implementation of CREATE is the elimination of the extra step in the processing of investment applications at the Department of Finance (DOF), which was put in place during the pandemic as well as fast-tracking the payment of tax rebates.

To further reduce red tape, Marcos said he also issued Executive Order No. 18 establishing the green lane for strategic investments.

He cited the operationalization of the Maharlika Investment Fund, the country’s first sovereign investment fund, and the Memorandum Circular 2023-006 of the Board of Investments (BOI), which aims to incentivize projects dedicated to energy efficiency and conservation through tax holiday incentives and duty exemption.

“This development aligns with our pledge to support companies including Japanese investors of course in establishing their renewable facilities to meet their energy demands,” Marcos said.