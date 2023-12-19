Oxford Economics report says COP 28 incremental but not transformative

UNSURPRISINGLY, the recently-concluded 28th Conference of Parties’ Meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) did not end well with a dramatic shift in the world’s response to climate change, an Oxford Economics report concluded.

A leader in global forecasting and quantitative analysis said in a new report said that while there were some small wins, such as the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and the unanimous agreement on increasing the role of renewables by 2030, much more could have been done.

On December 14, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the Philippines secured a seat in the inaugural Loss and Damage Fund board, which he said would give the country a very strong voice in the management of all funding available around the world for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The Loss and Damage Fund intends to support vulnerable countries, especially developing nations such as the Philippines and other island states, that are struggling to cope with the loss and damage caused by climate change-triggered events.

According to the report, the L&D fund was an early success for the conference, and its pot has pledges of around $800 million so far. Large donations have come from Europe and the UAE, while large emitters like the US were criticized for their small contributions. Oxford Economics says it is an early win as getting it done early minimizes the risk of funds being used as a bargaining chip in other negotiations and means there was a win if talks collapsed.

Several rich countries such as the United Arab Emirates made early pledges, contributing $100. This was matched by Germany, followed by France and Italy later, adding $108.9 million each.

Still, it says more is needed to ensure the fund is accessible to those in need.

“Yet, funding must increase and these commitments remain small. The US, in particular, has been criticized for its paltry contribution of $17.5 million.

The fund is expected to be replenished every four years,” it says in the report.

The fund will be operationalized through the World Bank within eight months after COP28 and will assist vulnerable developing countries in their response to economic and non-economic loss and damage from climate impacts such as extreme weather and slow, onset events, such as sea-level rise.

“Notably, climate finance is still difficult to access, and the World Bank will need to ensure direct access is possible without the usual bureaucratic trappings of multilateral development bank financing,” Oxford Economics added.

According to the think tank, fossil fuels’ future role dominated talks around the Global Stocktake, with debates over phrases such as ‘phasing down’ or ‘phasing out’ of these energy sources. Sadly, it says the final draft included neither, with language broad enough for wider interpretation.

Nevertheless, it says the overall message is clear: “The energy sector must transition away from fossil fuels and make room for cleaner energy. In this vein, most countries have agreed to triple renewables and double energy efficiency.”

Finally, it says that compared to earlier COPs, adaptation and finance did not advance much. The global goal of adaptation still lacks firm targets and the new goal for finance was pushed to 2024.

Image credits: AP/Kamran Jebreili





