MPT South braces for traffic surge

Metro Pacific Tollways South (MPT South) Corp. is preparing for a significant surge in traffic on its expressways, the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax), as the holiday season goes into full swing.

During the third to the last week of December 2023, MPT South foresees a substantial 15 percent to 20 percent increase in traffic along Cavitex. The average daily traffic is expected to climb to 208,000 vehicles, up from the current 181,000.

Meanwhile, Calax is projected to experience an even more significant 35 percent surge in traffic, reaching 47,000 vehicles, compared to last year’s 35,000 vehicles.

To manage and ensure the safety of motorists during this period, MPT South will be on “high alert” status and will reinforce its “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” motorist assistance program.

It includes additional on-ground personnel for services such as traffic management and toll collection, standby emergency medical services, and incident response teams.

As part of the “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” program, free towing services for Class 1 vehicles up to the nearest exit will be provided during the specified period.

This program will be in effect from 6 a.m. on December 22, December 24, December 26, December 27, December 30, 2023, and January 2.

“As we gear up to ensure a safe and smooth journey for our motorists this holiday season, we advise everyone to plan their trips and check their vehicle’s health to avoid untoward incidents.

We also encourage our motorists to take advantage of using their Easytrip RFID for quicker toll transactions, and even stand a chance to win in our MPTC’s Happy Holideals promo if they reload their account via MPT DriveHub App,” said Raul Ignacio, MPT South President and General Manager.

