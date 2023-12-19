Miru Systems ‘ineligible’ to bid for 2025 polls—Comelec

THE lone bidder for the 2025 automated elections system is “ineligible,” the Commission on Elections has declared.

According to the poll body, the joint venture led by Miru Systems Co., Ltd., lacked English translation and has submitted an “incomplete undertaking to enter into a joint venture.”

The joint venture led by Miru Systems Co., Ltd, alongside Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and the Centerpoint Solutions Technologies Inc. is the lone bidder following the disqualification of Smartmatic Philippines Inc. from participating in all Comelec procurement.

As a result, Comelec has declared the P18.827-billion contract the “first failure of competitive bidding.”

Comelec Spokesman Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said the next bidding is scheduled sometime in January 2024.

Although Miru Systems is declared “ineligible,” Laudiangco said they can join the next bidding again as long as their “deficiencies and defects” are “cured.”

The poll body opened the bid submission of Miru Systems last December 14, and had checked its legibility that day.

Despite the existing disqualification decision, Smartmatic has attempted to submit a bid before the Comelec Secretariat that day. However, the SBAC has rejected the bid of Smartmatic “pursuant to Resolution No. EM 23-003, promulgated by the Commission en banc.”

Smartmatic has filed a temporary restraining order (TRO) before the Supreme Court (SC) against the disqualification by Comelec. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/12/smartmatic-seeks-tro-vs-comelecs-dq-ruling/)

Comelec and SBAC have not received any temporary restraining order from the SC, said Spokesman Atty. John Rex Laudiangco.

Asked if Smartmatic has a chance of bidding should a TOR be granted, Laudiangco said it depends on the terms of the SC. He gave assurances that Comelec will follow what the SC decides.