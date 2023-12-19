Meralco commissions new Balagtas 115 kV-34.5 kV

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) recently commissioned the new Balagtas 115 kilovolts (kV)-34.5 kV Substation located along McArthur Highway in Bulacan, which improved the distribution system and power quality in the area.

The project involved the construction of a 115 kV switchyard, installation of an 83 MVA power transformer bank, construction of a new 115 kV line with a total length of eight (8) kilometers, and three (3) 34.5 kV new distribution feeders.

The Balagtas Substation addressed the critical loading of Sta. Maria and Saog substations, improved the reliability and flexibility of Meralco’s distribution system, and provides additional capacity to accommodate the increasing load demand in Balagtas and other adjacent areas including the initial power demand of the proposed new Bulacan airport and railway. The new substation will also help in the immediate restoration of electricity service in the areas of Balagtas, Sta. Maria, Bocaue, and Marilao in Bulacan during incidents of power outages.

Meralco continuously invests and works for the improvement of its distribution system to ensure the delivery of safe, stable, and reliable electricity service to its customers as part of its commitment to #KeepingTheLightsOn and #PoweringABrighterTomorrow.

