Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Plant 2,500 sampaguita seedlings to aid the revival of the national flower

WHAT started as a project to develop the signature brand of service of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts (MHR) has now been transformed into an advocacy to revive a dying industry.

In response to the declining numbers and popularity of the national flower, the Philippines’ largest hotel chain spearheaded the simultaneous planting of sampaguita across Megaworld’s four townships and estates which includes, Boracay Newcoast, The Mactan Newtown in Cebu, Iloilo Business Park and as well as the conglomerate’s very own 2,400-hectare botanical Central Nursery in Tanza, Cavite.

Iloilo Business Park with their officers (IBP) Sheena Galon, Marketing Officer, Ralph Rastrullo, Accounts Director, Marbin Espina, Leasing Associate, Renaldo Orio, Estate Manager, Lyka Pulgado, Property Manager, Daisy Villanueva, Assistant Vice-President for Operations, Jennevieve Alonzaga – Deputy General Manager of Festive Walk Mall Iloilo, John Morancil, Marketing & Business Development Assistant of RFO.

“We are very glad to be able to do this and hopefully, this will not just end as a project for us. It is already one that we can call our advocacy and we don’t want to end it this year. We look forward to the many beautiful years of cultivating not just the Sampaguita plans but the love for Sampaguita, the love for our country and the love for service,” said Cleofe Albiso, MHR Managing Director. Inspired by Megaworld’s “MEGreen” sustainability program, Albiso and her team takes it to heart when they say “Green Starts with Me.”

At least 200 volunteers comprised of Megaworld’s subsidiaries from the lifestyle malls, condominium properties, hotels group, estate management and Megaworld Foundation located across the participating townships dedicated an hour of their time during sunbreak to make the initial effort a success. A total of more than 2,500 sq m. of allocated space clearly marked by the MEGreen geo location marker is now dedicated for the Sampaguita. Check out the whole video here:

Sampaguita: Elevating the quintessential Filipino brand of Service

LAST July, MHR unveiled “The Sampaguita Brand of Hospitality” which promised to offer an extraordinary and immersive experience that appeals to all five senses. Centered around sight, smell, taste, hearing and touch, this homegrown hotel chain adopted the Sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines, as the symbol of its warm and hospitable approach.

Jasminum sambac, as it is scientifically known, is the variety that is grown in the Philippines. This genus is known to have an average of five petals which perfectly insights MHR’s customer service philosophy and values that represent love, honor, dignity, and healing. Observing MHR’s sampaguita pins worn by their associates, the 5th petal mimics the colors and placement of the Philippine flag intentionally pointing towards the heart, reminding the bearer to celebrate the pride of being a homegrown brand and the sampaguita’s values.

Left: Eden Decano, Group Director of Finance and Sustainability Champion of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts; and right: Arnie Batac, Head of Corporate Ventures & Partnerships Management of Megaworld Corporation

When traveling and staying in a hotel, guests often experience profound emotions. MHR aims to deepen this connection by infusing the essence of the Sampaguita into every touchpoint of the guest journey. This iconic flower represents the brand’s dedication to providing meaningful stays, leaving a lasting impression on guests, and fostering strong customer loyalty and cultural identity.

“When we embarked on the Sampaguita project, we did not want to stop offering it as part of the over-all guest experience through the five senses in our hotels and resorts,” noted Albiso. “We want to make it an inspiring journey that will not just refresh and relive the Sampaguita industry. We want to bring back the heydays, the glory days of the Sampaguita flower, being our national flower,” she added.

Cleofe Albiso, Managing Director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts

Creating a future for the Sampaguita

ALONG the course of developing MHR’s signature sampaguita scent, curated menu offers and other multi-sensory requirements, it was discovered that there was actually a shortage of the national flower. For instance, San Pedro Laguna, once the Sampaguita capital of the Philippines, with stretches of farmlands have now been reduced to not more than the number of fingers in one’s hand.

“I later found out through the Department of Agriculture in Region 4 that there used to be tens of thousands of sampaguita shrubs grown by local farmers in the area. However, now they are left with at least three farms with an average of at least a thousand shrubs reduced due to either pest infestation or land urbanization. It was then that we realized that Sampaguita farming was a dying industry,” shares Charlene Go-Co, project lead and MHR’s Group Director of Marketing and Communications.

Volunteers from Boracay Newcoast with Nanette Kho-Moreno, Resort Manager of Savoy Hotel Boracay

Eden Decano, MHR Group Director of Finance and sustainability champion, related that from being the brand of service, a deeper connection was developed with the Sampaguita. It reached the point that MHR saw the need to transform this project into an advocacy to help the Sampaguita industry.

“The sampaguita carries with it the Philippines’ culture, traditions and for some their livelihood. It would be such a shame to simply allow the national flower to perish. Through Megaworld, we decided that we will need to plant Sampaguita not only for our properties’ consumption but as well as to revive the industry and its prestige as an iconic symbol of our country” Decano said.

Out of the initial 2,500 seedlings with majority sourced from San Pedro, Laguna now planted across the numerous townships, Megaworld will endeavor on propagating this batch to establish the sampaguita in their estates to serve a nationalistic, esthetic, and utilitarian purpose.

Allow Chef Ariel Castaneda, Executive Chef of Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, to expand your appreciation of the Sampaguita

Sampaguita Rubbed Pork BBQ through culinary creations.

“The real mission here is to not stop with what we know. Through research and development, our teams discover new ways of using the sampaguita,” says Decano. “The challenge is to diversify its use. We ask ourselves, more than its religious symbolism, what else can we do with it that will drive innovation, value, and demand. This way we don’t only preserve the country’s cultural heritage but revive the industry, as well as sustain it through genuine and practical interest” adds MHR’s sustainability champion.

Experience service that celebrates the Filipino identity through the sampaguita

Book your rooms with Savoy and Belmont properties located in Boracay, Cebu, and Manila; Richmonde Hotels in Eastwood, Ortigas, and Iloilo; Hotel Lucky Chinatown in the oldest Chinatown in the world, Binondo. Others may consider Kingsford Hotel Manila in Paranaque and lastly Twin Lakes Hotel in Tagaytay overlooking the perfect view of Taal Lake. For more information visit www.megaworldhotels.com or any their properties’ official Facebook pages.