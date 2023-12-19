Martin knocks out Thai in first fight under MP Promotions

RISING STAR Carl Jammes Martin didn’t disappoint on his first fight under Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, scoring a sixth round technical knockout win over Thai veteran Chaiwat Buatkrathok Monday evening at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

The win gave Martin the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) global super bantamweight title — a regional belt by the sanctioning body.

Brendan Gibbons and father MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons pose with Carl Jammes Martin after fight

Body shots turned out to be the key, the game changer over his tough opponent in the fifth round before the 24-year-old Ifugao Warrior hit him with a solid uppercut leaving him gassed-up and staggered.

“He [Buatkrathok] was very, very tough especially his head so I kept hitting his body from round two up to round four before finally got an opening to the head,” Martin said. “This win is great follow up after I signed with the MP Promotions”

Referee Atty Danrex Tapdasan stopped the fight after 28 seconds in the sixth round, seeing the Thai veteran Buatkrathok not fit to fight anymore after seeing the damages done by Martin’s hard-hitting punches.

Martin improved his unbeaten win-loss record to 23 wins highlighted by 18 knockouts while his Thai opponent fell to ninth defeat in 49 fights with 26 knockouts.

Buatkrathok, despite being beaten to the pulp, showed the crowd the he means he was after the belt. He fought Martin the rest of the way although the 31-year-old fighter didn’t last.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons expressed excitement to Martin’s impressive performance, saying he would go big time in the United States next year.

“Opportunities will come for Carl Jammes Martin and we’re expecting to bring him in the United States at the Knuckleheads gym by February,” Gibbons said. “We believe in him, we believe in his capability to become a world champion.”