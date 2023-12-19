KFC to open more than 10 stores in PHL by yearend

Fastfood chain KFC is opening more than 10 stores before the end of this month as demand for its products continues to expand, according to a company official.

KFC Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Charmaine Bautista-Pamintuan told the BusinessMirror that the company is opening more than 10 outlets in the remaining two weeks of 2023, which will expand their store network to more than 380.

At present, KFC’s store count is at 372 after it opened a branch in Rosario, La Union last December 15.

As business is brisk, Pamintuan said the company plans to open more than 50 stores in various parts of the country next year.

“We are more than happy with the growth,” she said during the recent launch of the KFC Kentucky Town Christmas at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) in Pasay City.

Pamintuan said the company will hit its fiscal targets this year on the back of a “great combination of vision, product, and people.”

“Business is great that’s why we have these (Yuletide events and upcoming store launches). It’s actually also like a ‘thank you’ to our KFC fans for supporting us and patronizing our products.”

The quick-service restaurant unveiled products, such as the KFC Christmas Shareables and Holy-Deals.

The company also opened the KFC Kentucky Town Christmas–a series of events, which kicked off with the lighting of its Bonifacio Triangle branch in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Other activities are the KFC Sphere which will be held on December 23 to 25 at the MOA Eye and the KFC Ferris Wheel that is ongoing until January 13, 2024 at the SM MOA Globe. The third leg of the KFC Kentucky Town Christmas will be held at SM Pampanga’s Sky Ranch on December 22.

According to Pamintuan, the initiative is being conducted in the Philippines for the first time and is also being done in Malaysia, South Africa, and Thailand.

“We are proud that we can run it for the Philippines. Hopefully, we can continue with it as an annual event.”