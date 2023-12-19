How to enjoy the season without falling into debt

AS the cool ‘Ber’ months breeze in, carrying with them a symphony of twinkling lights, festive carols and the mouthwatering aroma of bibingka and puto bumbong, it’s undeniable: the holiday season is here! But amidst the laughter, gift-giving and hearty feasts, there lurks an unwelcome visitor that can dampen our spirits: debt.

Yes, you read it right. Like a party crasher, debt can sneak in through unchecked holiday shopping, grandiose parties and those innocent-looking “small” indulgences. Before we know it, we’re welcoming the New Year not with a bang but with a sigh over a pile of bills.

But this year, let’s turn the tables. What if we could revel in the season’s joy without the looming shadow of debt? Imagine waking up after all the celebrations to not just wonderful memories, but also a healthy bank balance. Sounds like a Christmas miracle, doesn’t it? But believe me, it’s entirely possible.

Understanding the beast: Debt

BEFORE we can effectively dodge the debt bullet, we need to understand what we’re dealing with. Debt isn’t just those pesky credit card bills that arrive in January. It’s also the debt you owe to your friendly neighborhood sari-sari store or the money you borrowed from Tito Boy for that lavish family reunion. Remember, debt is anything that you’ll have to pay in the future for enjoying today.

Setting a budget: Your financial compass

NOW, onto our first line of defense: setting a budget. This might seem like a daunting task, especially when all you want to do is enjoy the season. But believe me, a little planning goes a long way. Start by listing down all your expected expenses—from gifts to groceries. Be realistic and don’t forget to set aside something for those unexpected costs (because we all know they will come). Your budget is your financial compass, guiding you through the festive storm without losing your way.

Savvy shopping: More bang for your buck

WHO doesn’t love a good bargain? As Pinoys, we’re masters at stretching every peso. Apply the same skill when shopping for gifts and preparing for Noche Buena. Hunt for sales, compare prices and don’t shy away from haggling. Every peso saved is a peso earned!

Say ‘No’ to impulse buying

IMPULSE buying is like a sneaky pickpocket, it can quickly drain your wallet without you even realizing it. Those attractively displayed items near the cashier or the irresistible online flash sales can lead us into spending money we hadn’t planned on. The key is to stick to your shopping list and budget. Remember, if it’s not on the list, it doesn’t go in the cart!

DIY gifts: Personal and pocket-friendly

NOTHING beats the charm of a handmade gift. It’s not just about saving money, but also about adding a personal touch that store-bought items often lack. Be it a hand-knit scarf for Lola, a customized photo frame for your best friend, or homemade cookies for the neighbors, DIY gifts can help you save and add a sprinkle of love to your presents.

Potluck parties: Sharing is caring (and saving!)

WHEN it comes to parties, why not propose a potluck? It’s a fantastic way to share costs and reduce the burden on any one person. Plus, it’s always fun to taste different dishes and enjoy a variety of flavors. Remember, it’s the company and shared laughter that makes a party, not an extravagant menu.

Plan for the future: Start saving early

ONE of the best ways to avoid holiday debt is by planning ahead. Consider setting up a holiday fund at the start of the year and contribute to it regularly. By the time the ‘Ber’ months roll in, you’ll have a nice little nest egg ready for the festivities.

Celebrating within means: The heart of the season

FINALLY, remember that the true spirit of the season isn’t about grand gestures or expensive gifts. It’s about love, camaraderie and gratitude. It’s about sharing a simple meal with the family, catching up with old friends and giving thanks for the blessings we’ve received. Celebrate within your means and you’ll find that the joy of the season doesn’t cost a thing.

So, there you have it! A few simple steps to enjoy the season without falling into debt. It might require a bit of effort and discipline, but the peace of mind that comes with financial stability is worth it. After all, wouldn’t you rather start the New Year with a fresh slate rather than a pile of bills? Let’s toast to a merry and debt-free holiday season!

