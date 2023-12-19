House leader disputes Zubiri’s stand on Charter change via statute

THE chief of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments said on Monday that Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri is “dead wrong” in his stand that laws or statutes can amend the Constitution—a position that had also been taken by the previous Senate leadership, which approved three amendatory laws seen to relax restrictive provisions in the Charter.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, the constitutional amendments panel chairman, said that laws cannot amend the Constitution, and this is evident in the current legal challenges facing amendments to the Public Service Act.

“Of course not! The previous laws amending the Public Service Act are now being questioned by at least two petitions in the Supreme Court for being unconstitutional,” he said.

“Just amending the Public Service Act to change the constitutional provisions prohibiting or limiting foreign investments cannot and will not pass constitutional muster,” he added.

Earlier, Zubiri declared that any endeavor to amend the 1987 Constitution would be futile, given the widespread opposition among his colleagues.

Zubiri said he advocated for the implementation of a law enacted last year to attract foreign investors instead of pursuing Charter change to amend economic provisions in the Constitution for the same objective.

However, Rodriguez, a former law dean, said “merely altering this act in an attempt to modify constitutional provisions restricting foreign investments is insufficient and unlikely to withstand constitutional scrutiny.”

The veteran lawmaker said there is a lack of evidence demonstrating interest from foreign airlines, shipping companies, and railway companies in seeking franchises or authorization to operate in the Philippines, saying the constitutional questions surrounding these amendments in the Supreme Court only add to the uncertainty for potential foreign investors.

“Also, we have not seen proof of foreign airlines, foreign shipping companies, or foreign railway companies applying for franchises or authority to open their businesses in the Philippines,” he said.

“How can foreign companies apply to do business here under the amendments of the Public Service Act when the constitutionality of these amendments has been questioned in the Supreme Court?” he added.

Also, Rodriguez said it is crucial to note that the sale of land to foreigners is not part of the amendments submitted by the House to the Senate.

“As to the sale of land to foreigners, it is not one of the amendments the House has submitted to the Senate. We are appalled by the obstructionist stance of the Senate on economic amendments to our Constitution,” he said.

“We are now No. 8 in Foreign Direct Investments among the 10 Asean members. Alarmingly, we have been overtaken by Vietnam and Cambodia. We are only ahead of Laos and Myanmar,” he said.

According to Rodriguez, the urgency lies in opening the economy to attract essential foreign investments.

“We need to open our economy to attract much-needed foreign investments in our country,” he said.

“We need to provide more employment opportunities to our people and more business taxes to finance our social programs,” Rodriguez added.