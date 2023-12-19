Govt data: Fish catch from WPS slipped in recent years

THE country’s fish catch from the West Philippine Sea has been declining in recent years due to a confluence of factors, including “overfishing” involving foreign vessels encroaching in the “disputed” waters.

Latest Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) data showed that the country’s fisheries production in the West Philippine Sea declined by 7.38 percent to 273,520.97 metric tons (MT) from 295,332.05 MT recorded in 2021.

The BFAR computed the fisheries production in the West Philippine Sea by combining the production data of marine capture fisheries of both municipal and commercial fisheries sectors in the entire Region 1, Bataan, Zambales, National Capital Region, Batangas, Cavite, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

The above-mentioned areas in the country are the ones facing the West Philippine Sea directly. Based on historical Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data, the same dataset used by BFAR, the country’s fisheries output in the West Philippine Sea last year was the lowest in at least seven years, according to BusinessMirror computations.

Historical PSA data analyzed by the BusinessMirror showed the Philippines’s fish catch from the West Philippine Sea was at least 30,000 MT lower than the average production of at least 300,000 MT from 2018 to 2021.

BFAR data showed that bulk of the country’s fish catch from the West Philippine Sea is captured by municipal fishers at 170,622.25 MT, followed by commercial fishers at 102,898.72 MT.



Foreign vessel presence

Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. President Danilo V. Fausto attributed the decline in the fish caught by Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea to “overfishing” by both foreign and local fishermen.

Nonetheless, Fausto argued that the country’s West Philippine Sea fish output could have been higher if only Filipino fishermen were the ones catching within the territories.

“It can be higher if we are the only ones in that area. The problem is that territory is being disputed by several countries including China and Vietnam. Our production could be more,” Fausto told the BusinessMirror.

Government documents showed BFAR has monitored 305 vessels within the Philippines’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the West Philippine Sea from 2022 to 2023.

Of 305 vessels, about 39 were identified as military operations while the remaining 266 were identified as fishing vessels from Vietnam, China, Taiwan and the Philippines.

BFAR recorded 49 Philippine-flagged fishing vessels in the area during the period which were from regions 12, 3, 4-B, 1, and the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, majority of the foreign vessels monitored—or 144 –were identified as from China while 71 were from Vietnam and two were from Taiwan.



Confluence of factors

BFAR Spokesperson Nazario C. Briguera said the “challenges” posed by foreign vessels in the West Philippine Sea could be among the reasons behind the decline in the country’s fish catch in the body of water.

Briguera said no concrete study so far “directly” attributes the decline in the Philippine’s fisheries output in the West Philippine Sea to the foreign vessels present in the area.

“It could mean reduced catch result [because of the] inability to fully utilize sustainably the area. Again, it is not a direct attribution but it could be a possible reason,” he told the BusinessMirror.

“Because if there is no challenge, in particular in Bajo de Masinloc, because of these incidences, [the fishermen cannot ramp up their work] and that would mean reduced fishing efforts and activities,” he added.

Briguera also cited other possible reasons behind the drop in fish catch such as inclement weather that reduced fishermen’s fishing days; and the implementation of the closed fishing season, particularly in Palawan area. The “intensified” efforts of the state against the use of hulbot-hulbot, a destructive fishing gear, could also have impacted fish output in the West Philippine Sea, he added.



Beyond fish catch

Fisheries output in the West Philippine Sea accounts for about 6 to 7 percent of the country’s annual fisheries production. The figure, however, does not capture the entire importance of the country’s resources in the West Philippine Sea, Briguera said.

He explained that the West Philippine Sea is critical in the country’s overall fisheries production as it serves as a breeding ground and birthplace of various fish that drift along ocean currents and settle elsewhere in the Philippine territory where they are eventually caught by fishermen.

“We are not just talking about the production per se. But we are talking about the importance of the area in terms of overall production of the country, taking into account the connectivity of resources,” Briguera said.

“For example, there are studies that the currents in the West Philippine Sea bring the larvae to other fishing grounds [of the country]. That is why the destruction of the West Philippine Sea would have actually affected fishing grounds considering the interconnectivity of the resources,” he added.

Recent studies have shown the potential fish catch in the West Philippine Sea. For example, estimated potential fish output in Pag-asa Island and Sabina Shoal, which are under the Kalayaan Island Group, could be between 61,555.64 MT and 90,850.19 MT, according to a 2020 study by Hazel O. Arceo, Joey P. Cabasan, Rhea Mae A. Luciano, Lovely Joy D. Heyres, Samuel S. Mamauag and Porfirio M. Aliño published in the Philippine Journal of Science.

In 2019, marine experts warned that China’s increasing demand for food will deplete marine resources in the West Philippine Sea and wreak havoc on the Philippines’s fish supply. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2019/07/04/china-fast-outstripping-phl-fish-catch-in-eez-maritime-experts-warn/)

Based on their estimates, the Philippines is losing at least P33 billion annually from the marine resources—within the country’s exclusive economic zone. China’s massive reclamation and artificial island-building resulted in the destruction of vital coral reefs that provide habitat to various marine resources.

Image credits: AP/Bullit Marquez





