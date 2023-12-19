From 4Ps participant to college graduate: Jeraldyn Bansale inspires Bajau community

A Bajau youth who was a former “monitored child” of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now the pride of the indigenous peoples (IP) community in Bato, Leyte.

Jeraldyn Bansale achieved the significant milestone of completing her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree at the Bato Institute of Science and Technology in Leyte province in 2022.

The DSWD said Bansale’s accomplishment stands as a testament to the possibility of obtaining education for impoverished IP’s, particularly from the Bajau community, through perseverance and determination.

“Despite the financial constraints and challenges her family faced, Jeraldyn saw education as the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and providing a brighter future for herself and her loved ones,” said the DSWD.

“Due to the poverty that we are experiencing, I chose to strive and complete my education to help my parents. Also, to assist my siblings in their needs, especially in their education,” said Bansale.

In finishing her education, Bansale said the DSWD’s 4Ps program was a significant factor for her family since she was able to use the cash grants to meet her school requirements, transportation expenses, and other needs.

The Bansale family became a 4Ps beneficiary in 2014.

Bansale also shared that attending Family Development Sessions (FDS) provided her family with valuable insights.

FDS is a significant feature of the 4Ps program as it employs neighborhood-based family psycho-educational activities to promote, empower, and nurture beneficiaries toward strengthened capacity so they could meet their familial and parental responsibilities as well as participate in community development activities.

Moreover, through the FDS, the 4Ps parent-beneficiaries are provided with life skills, including livelihood skills training.

“My family learned a lot from the topics in the Family Development Sessions. My family also learned the importance of saving, budgeting, and the value of money. So, even with my parents’ modest income, they managed to provide for our basic needs,” she said.

According to DSWD Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs and co-spokesperson Irene B. Dumlao, the DSWD remains committed to help marginalized families, especially IPs, by delivering programs and services such as the 4Ps that will help uplift their lives.

“The DSWD is providing all the needed assistance to help our kababayans from the indigenous peoples’ sector by providing necessary interventions that will enable them to become empowered and productive citizens, with the prime consideration of their culture and heritage,” Dumlao, who is also the DSWD data protection officer, said.

The 4Ps is the flagship program of the national government on poverty reduction and social development implemented by the DSWD.

With around 4.4 million household beneficiaries, the 4Ps program provides conditional financial assistance to the most economically challenged families, fostering improvements in health, nutrition, and education.

Of the total household-beneficiaries, 116,521 are IPs, with 87,124 households coming from Mindanao; 25,491 from Luzon; and 3,906 from Visayas as of September 30, 2023.