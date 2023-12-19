Superstitions have always played an intriguing role in human culture, blending folklore, tradition, and a hint of the mysterious. In the Philippines, Filipino superstitions, or pamahiin, are deeply ingrained in daily life even today.

These superstitions reflect a unique blend of indigenous beliefs and the influence of various cultures that have shaped the nation’s history. In this article, we’ll explore 15 superstitious beliefs in the Philippines that continue to play a significant role in the lives of many Filipinos.

1. Ensure Prosperity in the New Year

Once Filipinos celebrate Christmas and complete the 9-day Simbang Gabi, welcoming the New Year becomes the next event filled with superstitions. It’s customary to make loud noises and create a ruckus at midnight to drive away evil spirits. Other popular practices include wearing polka-dotted clothes, displaying round fruits, and jumping to increase one’s height, all to attract prosperity in the coming year.

2. Live a Long Life with Pancit

Next on our list of Filipino pamahiin is the classic pancit. These noodles are a customary offering on festive occasions, particularly on birthdays. A tradition shared with the Chinese, eating pancit is symbolically linked to having a long and prosperous life. Even though many Filipinos nowadays might take it humorously, the tradition of serving this noodle dish endures during celebrations.

3. Observe Filipino Superstitions during a Wake

Filipino customs for the deceased are also steeped in superstitions and traditions. One pamahiin example is that it’s considered bad luck to sweep the floor during a wake, as it is believed to sweep away the spirit of the deceased.

Tradition also dictates that there should be someone assigned to always watch over the casket. This aims to thwart any malevolent spirits or supernatural entities from seizing the departed’s soul.

Finally, it is customary to serve food at wakes, but visitors should not take any to their homes, as it is seen as inviting misfortune.

4. Practice Pagpag After a Wake

Pagpag involves the practice of not returning directly home after attending a wake or funeral. It is believed that doing so might bring the spirit of the deceased with you. To break the connection, one must stop at a public place before heading home.

5. Plan Your Wedding Date Carefully

Sukob is a superstition related to weddings, particularly when two siblings are about to get married in the same year. Doing so is believed to bring misfortune to the family. To ward off bad luck, many siblings choose to get married in different years.

Another form of sukob advises against getting married in the same year as the death of a close family member, as it is also thought to bring bad luck.

6. Protect Your Marriage through Filipino Superstitions

Many Filipinos believe that the bride should not try on her wedding gown before the big day. It’s also bad luck for the groom to see the bride in her wedding dress before the wedding. These acts are believed to bring misfortune to the couple’s union and potentially even result in the termination of the marriage.

7. Safeguard Pregnant Women and Their Children

Filipinos hold a myriad of pregnancy myths. Expectant mothers are advised not to attend funerals, as doing so is believed to bring bad luck to the unborn child. Additionally, some superstitions caution against craving specific foods, since this might influence the child’s characteristics. For example, eating twin bananas is believed to increase the chances of bearing twins, while eating dark chocolate is thought to cause a baby’s darker skin complexion.

8. Attract Wealth with Additional Bills or Coins

Filipinos have several superstitions related to money. For example, when offering a wallet as a present, it’s customary to include money inside. This is believed to secure financial prosperity for the recipient.

Like other Chinese customs associated with wealth and fortune, Filipinos also practice superstitions when moving into a new home. They scatter coins throughout the house, believing it serves as a magnet for prosperity. Depending on a person’s pahiyang, some attendees collect the coins immediately, while others leave them untouched for a few days.

9. Count Your Staircase Steps

In a Filipino household, it’s often preferred that the number of steps in the staircase is not a multiple of three. This follows the chant “oro (gold), plata (silver), mata (death)” — one word for each step. Typically, as you reach the top step, the chant should conclude with either “oro” or “plata.” This is because many Filipinos avoid ending with “mata,” as it signifies bad luck. On the contrary, both “oro” and “plata” represent good fortune.

10. Be Mindful when Someone Finishes a Meal

It’s a common superstitious belief in the Philippines that when someone in your group leaves before the others have finished their meal, turning your plate is a sign of good luck and safe travels for the departing person.

Another dining superstition, though less strictly adhered to, advises against clearing the table while diners are still eating. It’s said that if this occurs, the last person left eating will lead a solitary life.

11. Find Out Who Is Thinking About You

When you accidentally bite your tongue, Filipino superstitious beliefs suggest that someone has suddenly thought about you. To determine who this might be, one must pick a number between 1 and 26, corresponding to an alphabet letter. The first person to cross your mind whose name starts with that letter has supposedly just had you in their thoughts.

12. Predict Your Expenses with Your Palms

For many Filipinos, itching palms is considered a positive omen, depending on which palm it is. Filipinos associate itchy right palms with future financial gain. On the other hand, if your left palm itches, superstitious Filipinos take it to mean that you will spend a significant amount of money soon. However, this superstition doesn’t work if you intentionally scratch your palm to attract wealth!

13. Refrain from Sweeping at Night

Avoid sweeping the floor at night if you hold this Filipino superstitious belief to be true. No matter how messy your floor is, this superstition deems it unlucky to do so. It is believed that this act sweeps away the family’s good fortune and wealth.

14. Avoid Opening an Umbrella Indoors

From childhood, Filipinos have been cautioned by elders against opening umbrellas indoors. This superstition reflects the idea that opening an umbrella inside serves as a barrier to positive fortune, upsetting the protective spirits within the home.

This Filipino superstition has a fascinating history behind it as well. Umbrellas in ancient Egypt were made of papyrus and peacock feathers and were shaped like the goddess Nut. The shade provided by umbrellas was therefore sacred and reserved for Egyptian nobles. Historians suggest that opening an umbrella indoors counters its original purpose and can be seen as a sign of disrespect to the Egyptian God of the Sun.

15. Respect Supernatural Creatures

Diverse supernatural creatures exist within Filipino folklore, ranging from towering giants to diminutive, elderly men inhabiting small hills. Today, numerous superstitions continue to revolve around these creatures. One of the most prevalent practices is the utterance of “tabi tabi po” (“excuse me”) when passing the areas where these creatures are believed to reside. These places are typically in outdoor settings like anthills and balete trees. Neglecting this tradition is said to disturb these creatures and result in inexplicable ailments.

Continuing Tradition in a Changing World

Superstitions are an integral part of Filipino culture and provide insights into beliefs and practices passed down through generations. As the Philippines embraces modernity and globalization, these superstitions persist, serving as a testament to the enduring power of tradition in a rapidly changing world. Whether one chooses to follow them or not, these superstitions offer a fascinating glimpse into the Filipino way of life and bridge the gap between the past and the present.