Filinvest, French company unveil energy projects

Filipino conglomerate Filinvest Development Corp. and French energy company Engie SA have launched four sustainable energy initiatives through their joint venture companies, encompassing a total of 13.68 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 11,400 refrigeration tons (RT) of sustainable cooling capacity.

Filinvest-Engie Renewable Energy Enterprise Inc. (FREE) and Philippine DCS Development Corp. (PDDC) are taking the lead on the four projects.

“With these projects, customers in complex industries like cement and semiconductor manufacturing are taking action to decarbonize, setting an example for others, without compromising on their bottom lines and customer satisfaction,” FDC Utilities Inc. President and CEO Juan Eugenio L. Roxas said.

Among the four initiatives, the most substantial is a 10.08-MW ground-mounted solar array in collaboration with leading cement producer Cemex, a subsidiary of APO Cement Corp. (APO Cement).

This solar project, slated for deployment in 2024 in the City of Naga, Cebu, is expected to annually prevent over 9,000 metric tons (MT) of CO2 emissions.

Governed by a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), it is projected to contribute to cumulative carbon savings equivalent to removing over 50,000 cars from the road. This project aligns with Cemex’s Future in Action program, which aims to cover 65 percent of its electricity consumption with clean energy by 2030.

Cemex Holdings Philippines, the parent company of APO Cement, and Engie have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the implementation of various renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions across Cemex’s facilities in the City of Naga.

In Laguna, FREE will implement a rooftop solar system with a capacity of over 3 MW for Dutch semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, which processes approximately one billion microchips annually.

Merasenko Corp., a medical products and solutions company, has engaged FREE to develop a 0.53-MWp rooftop solar system for their facility in the Cebu Light Industrial Park of Cebu City.

Meanwhile, PDDC will lead the implementation of a low-carbon centralized cooling system (CCS) for the Festival Supermall in Alabang, under a 20-year build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) contract.

“The scope of this project is nothing short of remarkable. Once completed, Festival Supermall, the country’s 5th largest mall, will enjoy a sustainable centralized cooling system with a capacity of 11,400 RT that is projected to save a substantial 47,500 metric tons of CO2 over the contract’s 20-year term, an impact equivalent to planting more than three-quarters of a million trees,” Michael Dumlao, FVP and Business Retail Head at Filinvest Land Inc., said.

Anticipated to be commissioned in 2025, this CCS complements Festival Supermall’s 2.8 MW rooftop solar system that commenced operations in 2021, marking the largest rooftop solar project in Metro Manila to date.

“Engie and Filinvest have been working in partnership to advance the Philippines’ sustainability goals since 2015. Engie is proud to be part of these new initiatives, which build upon the positive impact we have already made together in improving access to renewable energy, reducing CO2 emissions, and fostering more environmentally sustainable economic development in the country,” Engie Southeast Asia CEO Thomas Baudlot said.