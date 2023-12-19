Ex-lawmaker Casiño files ₱2.2-M civil suit vs Celiz, Badoy

FORMER Bayan Muna Rep. Teodoro “Teddy” Casiño on Monday filed a P2.2-million damage suit before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Makati City against former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC0) spokesperson Lorraine Marie Badoy and Sonshine Media Network Inc. (SMNI) anchor Jeffrey Celiz for repeatedly “red-tagging” him in public.

In his complaint, Casiño said the respondents made malicious public statements that not only red-tagged but also maligned him.

“By their repeated baseless and malicious red-tagging and attacks on plaintiff’s person, political beliefs, activities and affiliations, defendants have subjected plaintiff to public ridicule and hate, violating his rights and endangering his life, liberty and well-being. This has taken a toll on him due to mounting anxiety, stress, and tension and likely contributed to his heart attack in February 2023,” the petitioner said.

Casiño noted that the respondents have been “falsely, maliciously and repeatedly accusing me of being involved in terrorism, rebellion and other crimes as a supposedly high-ranking official of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines [CPP-NPA-NDFP].”

Casiño is asking the court to order Badoy and Celiz to compensate him with a total of P2.2 million as moral, exemplary and nominal damages plus attorney’s fees of not less than P100,000.

Broadcast journalist Atom Araullo filed a similar case in September against Badoy and Celiz for also red-tagging him.

Araullo’s mother, Carol Pagaduan Araullo, also filed in July a P2.07-million damage suit against the two SMNI anchors for red-tagging him.

Aside from the P2.07million moral and exemplary damages, Araullo is also seeking attorney’s fees and cost of litigation against the respondents.

Araullo was referring to the “defamatory” statements made by the respondents in their television program “Laban Kasama ang Bayan” aired on the SMNI News Channel and an online video interview of Celiz posted on Facebook from early 2022 to the end of January 2023.

Araullo said in those episodes he was subjected to “utterly false and malicious vilification” by the respondents who publicly branded him as the “spawn” of an “active CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines) Central Committee leaders; accused him of taking part in the “systematic orchestrated attack” against the government; declared that he was a member of the “communist party”; accused him of victimizing Filipinos and protecting terrorists; claimed that he is using his profession to destroy and attack others; and accused him of producing documentaries that are “faithful to the lies of the CPP-NPA-NDF.”

Badoy and Celiz were recently cited in contempt by the House of Representatives and ordered detained for falsely claiming that Speaker Martin Romualdez’s travel expenses had reached P1.8 billion.

The two filed a petition for habeas corpus before the Supreme Court to challenge their detention but were freed several days due to humanitarian reasons.

The SC has yet to act on their petition.