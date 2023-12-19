Esteban: Another one that got away

FIRST was Wesley So. The chess prodigy was forced to migrate to the United States—and eventually switch from Filipino to American citizenship. Reason? He wasn’t given enough support by his federation.

Turned down like a beggar, and shabbily treated while pleading for funding, Wesley left home with a heavy heart.

The Cavite-born Wesley was taken care of by Filipinos in America, among them the former Philippine actress, Lotis Key. The genius that he is on the 64-square board, Wesley would quickly take root on foreign soil. In no time would Wesley climb up the world rankings, reaching No. 2 and never straying out of the Top 10 since.

And now comes Maxine Esteban, the latest to switch citizenship for basically the same reason as Wesley’s.

The eight-time national fencing champion gave up her Filipino citizenship in favor of Ivory Coast in West Africa. And she deeply regretted it.

“I hope I will be the last,” said the highest-ranked Philippine-born fencer (39th) in the world. “It hurt me a lot. I felt abused.”

Esteban got injured competing for the country in the World Championships in Egypt in July 2022. She needed six months to recover.

She requested in writing—and was granted, also in writing—the Philippine Fencing Association to excuse her from training.

But to her surprise, her fellow fencers told her she was removed from the national pool. She appealed—in vain.

“I did not turn my back on my country,” Esteban said. “I turned my back on my federation because it turned it’s back on me first.”

She said she chose Ivory Coast over others wishing to recruit her because of her family’s long-standing ties to the country. She said she had also donated fencing equipment to Ivory Coast when she was younger.

Just last Sunday, Esteban won for Ivory Coast the International Handel Cup European U23 Circuit Championship in Halle, Germany.

To do it, Esteban had to hurdle Germany’s Luca Sarah Holland-Cunz, 15-13, in a thrilling foil finale, completing her Cinderella finish by defeating foes ranked higher than her.

A huge highlight in her victory was her 14-13 squeaker over top seed Carlotta Sophi Morandi, a prelude to her 15-8 rout of Larissa Evers in the semifinals to arrange the title showdown with Holland-Cunz.

“Thank you to my teammates for cheering me on, my coach [Italian Andrea Magro] for believing in me and to the Cote d’Ivoire federation for supporting me all the way,” said Esteban, the former star fencer of Ateneo.

Philippines’ loss is Ivory Coast’s gain.

We never learn.

