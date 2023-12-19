Derek Ramsay is indeed a happy man

Actor Derek Ramsay is back on the big screen after taking a hiatus from acting. He is the lead male character in the horror film Kampon, directed by King Palisoc from the script of our brilliant writer-friend Dodo Dayao.

The movie tells the tale of the arrival of a young girl in the life of a childless couple, and things just get creepy and scary after. Beauty Gonzales plays Ramsay’s wife in the movie, produced by Josabeth Alonso’s Quantum Films, a perennial active player in the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

After Ramsay worked in the 2019 GMA TV series The Better Woman, where he was paired with his then-girlfriend Andrea Torres, he announced that he was taking a long break from show business, to prioritize personal stuff and recalibrate his plans for the future. Then came Kampon.

Perhaps Ramsay is Quantum Films’ lucky charm in the MMFF. In 2014, he won best actor for the movie English Only Please, and he received his second best festival actor award three years after for the movie All of You. So it didn’t take his producer (who is also his wedding ninang) long before she was able to convince him to face the cameras again.

Kampon was supposed to be in the line up of the MMFF some years ago but it had to be pulled out because of some issues. Kris Aquino was supposed to headline the movie with Ramsay that year, but things do not happen if these were not meant to, and perhaps this December will be a much better playdate for the movie.

“I have always been a go-with-the-flow type of guy. I’ve always trusted the universe, and let things unfold in their most natural means and manner. I follow my gut feel, I trust my intuitions, and of course I take calculated risks, too. That way, I can enjoy life better, and keep my expectations at bay,” he said.

Being away from the often noisy showbiz jungle allowed Ramsay to find his peace and eventually his wife Ellen (Adarna) and her toddler Elias, who are both so well-loved and cared for by Ramsay. It has also given him control of his time, which he spends doing things he loves most, and visiting places he has never been to.

Travel has always been a favorite activity of Ramsay even when he was in his younger years, and travel has become a favorite pastime that he shares with his wife. “Antartica is in the bucket list of Ellen. She gifted me with Machu Pichu [Peru] last year so it’s my turn to bring her to Antartica and Patagonia [governed by Argentina and Chile] in February,” shared Ramsay about their next destination.

The couple, who got married two years ago, explored the North Pole last year, and followed it up with a South Pole itinerary this year. “I don’t really like freezing cold weather, but Ellen loves it so I think we reached our quota already. If it was just me, I’m super fine with the sun, the coconut tree-laden beaches. We haven’t visited our beach house in San Vicente [Palawan] for some time now so I think it’s about time we do so.”

Ramsay believes that Kampon will do well in the coming festival. “This year has an exciting line-up, and we all feel that the movies will do well, especially those with horror themes like ours.”

Even before the film starts screening in Manila on Christmas Day, Kampon has received word that it already made it to the main competition of the 44th edition of the Internacional de Cinema de Porto in Portugal in March.

Perhaps this early, Ramsay can reserve the dates to attend the Portugal festival and who knows, he’ll come back with an international award just like his brother Andrew, who won best actor honors at the 60th Asian Pacific Film festival in Macau two weeks ago.

At this point in his life, Derek Ramsay can truly say that he is indeed a happy man. He has continued to live the way he pleases, defied the industry norms that do not fit him, pursue any undertaking that will make him fulfilled, happy and productive, and be with the people who truly complete him. And to add to that, like the Ramsay we knew decades ago, he continues to quietly make a difference in the lives of others without much fanfare.