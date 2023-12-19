DBM okays release of ₧5 billion for rehab of conflict-affected communities in BARMM

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) approved the release of P5 billion for the rehabilitation of conflict-affected communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The DBM said Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman has approved the issuance of a Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) for the rebuilding, rehabilitation and development of specific areas in BARMM.

The P5 billion budget is for the Special Development Fund (SDF) mandated under Republic Act (RA) 11054 or the Organic Law for BARMM, which was ratified in 2019.

The SDF is released annually for 10 years for a total of P50 billion-earmarked fund.

“Sa pamamagitan ng pondong ito, umaasa po tayo na magtutuloy-tuloy ang pag-unlad ng BARMM. Hinding-hindi po bibitawan ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., ang pag-agapay sa BARMM, Lalo na sa transition process nito,” Pangandaman said.

(Through this fund, we hope that the development of BARMM would continue. The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. would not give up on supporting BARMM, especially during its transition process.)

The DBM explained that the release of the P5-billion fund was approved after BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim submitted the cash requirements and schedule for the programs, projects and activities to be bankrolled by the budget.

Pangandaman earlier reiterated that the Marcos administration would support the peace and advancement efforts in the BARMM as the national government proposes to allocate a P80.6 billion in financial aid next year.

The DBM said the proposed budget involves the BARMM’s Annual Block Grant of P70.5 billion, the SDF of P5 billion, and the BARMM’s shares in national taxes, fees, and charges of P5.1 billion, pursuant to RA 11054.

“The Agenda for Prosperity of the government aims for a promising future for the country where no Filipino is left behind. And by all, we mean all Filipinos, including Muslim Filipinos,” Pangandaman said.