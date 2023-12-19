Comelec ordered to justify Smartmatic disqualification

THE Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to defend its decision to disqualify Smartmatic Philippines Inc. from participating in the bidding process for the Automated Election System (AES) for the 2025 national and local elections.

In a three-page order, the Court en banc gave the Comelec a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice to respond to Smartmatic’s petition for certiorari with extremely urgent application for the issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) and/or writ of preliminary injunction filed against the poll body.

“Now, therefore, you respondents…are hereby required to comment on the petition and prayer for a TRO and/or writ of preliminary injunction within a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice hereof,” the SC said.

The poll body last month disqualified Smartmatic from taking part in all biddings on its procurement processes.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the decision was reached to “preserve the integrity of the electoral process” in the country.

While it maintained that there were no irregularities in the conduct of elections in the country, Garcia said the poll body couldn’t close its eyes to the current issues hounding Smartmatic.