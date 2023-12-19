Citicore files for IPO, plans to raise ₱12.9B for projects

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC), a pure-play renewable energy producer in the Philippines, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising as much as P12.94 billion.

The company said in a statement that it hopes to offer to the public some 3.34 billion shares, divided into an initial 2.9 billion and another 435 million for its over-allotment option, at an offer price of up to P3.88 per share.

Without the over-allotment portion, CREC can raise as much as P11.25 billion.

“Net proceeds from the Offer are intended to be utilized for CREC’s and its subsidiaries’ capital expenditures and pipeline development,” it said.

CREC said the timing of the offer, final offer price, final number of offer shares and allocation of the proceeds will depend on market conditions, the circumstances surrounding the offer, and will be subject to favorably securing the necessary regulatory approvals.

The company said it has filed the necessary documents for regulatory approval.

CREC is looking at developing 1,000 megawatts of additional capacity annually in the next 5 years.

The sponsor company for real estate investment trust, Citicore Energy REIT Corp., has over 5 gigawatts of project pipelines in varying stages of development.

CREC currently operates 10 solar power plants, and one micro-grid solar rooftop systems with total aggregate capacity of 284 MWpdc across the country.

These solar facilities include Citicore Solar Bulacan Inc., CS Bataan Inc., CS Tarlac 1 Inc., CS Tarlac 2 Inc., Clark Solar Farm Inc., CS South Cotabato Inc., CS Ceb Inc., CS Negros Occidental Inc., Arayat-Mexico Solar Farm (a joint venture with ACEN Corp) and solar rooftop systems in Bataan.

The company also ventured into the development of run-of-river hydro in Ilaguen, Isabela. It has secured wind energy service contracts for at least 7 offshore wind projects.

“In 2021, we completed the construction of solar rooftops, which delivered 6.5MW in solar energy capacity, and commissioned an additional 115.7MW solar energy capacity in 2022. From 2021 until September 30, 2023, we almost doubled our total installed capacity, having developed, operated and maintained ten operating solar assets with a combined gross installed capacity of 285.1MW1 as of September 30, 2023,” the company said.

The company is the the vehicle used by Citicore Power Inc. to pursue renewable energy platform investments in greenfield and brownfield projects, and manage the operation of power generation projects for solar, hydro and wind technologies. CPI is a direct subsidiary of Citicore Holdings Investment Inc., the parent company of Megawide Construction Corp.