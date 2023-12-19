BSP turns over financial education modules to AFP

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Monetary Board Member Romeo L. Bernardo (above, third from left) turns over financial education (fin-ed) modules for civilian and uniformed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to Deputy Chief of Staff LTGEN Charlton Sean M. Gaerlan (second from left) during the “Financial Education Stakeholders Congress” on November 14, 2023, in Pasay City.

The BSP also launched fin-ed modules for technical vocational education and training learners of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) during the congress.

Developed with support from BDO Foundation Inc., the modules impart practical skills for personal finance management.

Also in the photo above are (from left): BDO Foundation President Mario A. Deriquito; BSP Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila Jr.; Officer-in-Charge Charina B. De Vera-Yap; and, Acting Director Arnel Adrian C. Salva.

CREDIT: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas