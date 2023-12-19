Anti-dumping duties vs Turkish flour stays

THE Philippines will continue imposing anti-dumping duties against imported Turkish wheat flour for the next three years to prevent the domestic industry from suffering injuries, the state’s tariff commission ruled.

In its final report, the Tariff Commission (TC) disclosed its order to extend the application of anti-dumping duties on imported wheat flour from Turkey.

The TC explained that it arrived with its decision after it determined that lifting the trade remedy would “highly likely” lead to dumping of Turkish wheat flour in the domestic market that would cause “material injury” to the local flour industry.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) defines material injury as “material injury itself, threat of material injury, or material retardation of the establishment of a domestic industry.”

Material injury is often associated with a loss in income of a domestic industry because of unfair competition against foreign states. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/18/expiry-of-anti-dumping-duties-on-turkish-flour-to-hurt-local-industry/ )

“A real and imminent threat of material injury continues to exist and there is a high likelihood that material injury to the domestic wheat flour industry would occur once the anti-dumping duties are terminated,” the TC said in its final report released to the public recently.

The extension would mean that the anti-dumping duties on Turkish wheat flour would be in effect until 2026. This marked the second extension of the trade remedy by the Philippines following an extension in 2020 and the initial imposition in 2015.

Under its latest ruling, the Philippines shall impose a weighted average dumping margin (expressed as a percentage of the export price) from a low of 2.87 percent to as much as 16.19 percent depending on the exporting company from Turkey.

The TC pointed out that the Agriculture Secretary must issue a Department Order that would formalize the extension of the definitive anti-dumping duties on Turkish wheat flour within 10 days after receiving the agency’s final report.

The TC explained that any interested party could petition for an interim review after one year of the imposition of the re-extended anti-dumping duties. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/14/manila-begins-review-of-anti-dumping-duty-on-flour/ )

Undercutting, suppression

THE Tariff Commission revealed that it determined that Turkey continued to commit dumping practices in its exports of wheat flour to the Philippines despite the imposition of the anti-dumping duties.

“There was price undercutting and price suppression. Price differences are critical for a homogeneous and fungible product like wheat flour. Due to the markedly lower prices of its wheat flour exports, Türkiye remains an important foreign supplier of wheat flour to the Philippines,” the agency said.

The Tariff Commission also pointed out the Philippine market remains “attractive” for Turkey because of its lower tariffs on imported flour and the latter’s established distribution network in the domestic market.

“Despite the imposition of anti-dumping duties, the Philippines remains an important wheat flour export market of Türkiye. The Philippines ranked second among the top country destinations of Turkish wheat flour, next to Indonesia, in Southeast Asia and other neighboring countries during the POI (Period of Investigation),” said the independent adjudicatory body.

“The lower tariffs on imports of wheat flour imposed by the Philippines (compared to those of Indonesia and Myanmar that also imported wheat flour from Türkiye) along with a distribution network that has been established with Filipino businesses serve as strong incentives for continued Turkish exports of wheat flour to the Philippines,” added the government agency tasked to enforce and administer the provisions of the Tariff and Customs Code.