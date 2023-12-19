AmCham’s new chief is Capital One exec

The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) said it has appointed its first female president, Sara Murphy, who is currently the chief of Capital One Philippines.

Amcham said Murphy unanimously secured the support of the AmCham Board of Directors and was appointed to lead the chamber for the upcoming year after a “thorough” election process.

Murphy is currently the president of Capital One Philippines and its head of global operations, leading a team of over 4,000 Capital One associates in the country, the chamber noted.

She also leads the company’s global expansion strategy, including the launch of its operations in South Africa.

The business group representing American firms in the Philippines said that with “substantial experience and a forward-thinking” approach, the newly elected president is “poised to lead AmCham Philippines into a new growth, inclusivity, and innovation phase.”

Describing it as “historic”, AmCham said the election “reflects the Chamber’s commitment to diversity and equality,” as the business group said it acknowledges the invaluable contributions of women in leadership roles.

“The Chamber believes Murphy’s unique perspective and leadership style will inspire positive change and open new opportunities for all members,” it said in a statement.

Apart from Murphy, AmCham said its members in the Philippines elected officers and directors tasked to lead the business organization.

For Honorary Chairman, the chamber said it elected United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson; 1st Vice President Aileen Judan Jiao, IBM Philippines; 2nd Vice President Mark Lwin, RELX Reed Elsevier Shared Services Phils. Inc.; Corporate Secretary, Aileen Lerma; Executive Director, Ebb Hinchliffe; and Treasurer, Philip Soliven.

For Directors the AmCham board said it elected Antonio Del Rosario, Coca-Cola Philippines and Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific; Michael Breen, Ford Philippines and Ford Motor Co.; Carlos Ma. G. Mendoza, JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA; Bruce Winton of Marriott International Philippines; Peter Maquera of Microsoft Philippines; Marissa De Ungria, SC Johnson & Sons Inc.; Rick Santos, Santos Knight Frank; Paula Marie Navarro, United Airlines Inc.; Frank Thiel, George M. Drysdale and Donald Felbaum.