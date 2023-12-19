2024 budget to be signed into law on Dec. 20

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to sign the proposed P5.768-trillion General Appropriations Act into law on Wednesday, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez announced on Monday, thus affirming an earlier assurance the 2024 budget can be implemented on the first day of the year.

Romualdez underscored the collaborative efforts between the legislative and executive branches, following parameters set by the Office of the President and working closely with all departments in crafting the spending program for the coming year.

In crafting its version of next year’s spending program, Romualdez said the House followed the “parameters” set by the Executive branch.

“The key priorities of the P5.768-trillion budget remain the same: education, healthcare, infrastructure, social services, social welfare, and many others. But we’re most proud of three legacy projects that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to fulfill through this budget. These are the Legacy Food Security, Legacy Specialty Hospitals, and Legacy Housing for the Poor,” he added.

Romualdez underscored the pivotal role played by the 2024 national budget in steering the course of national and regional development.

The proposed 2024 national budget is 9.5 percent higher than this year’s budget of P5.267 trillion and is equivalent to 21.7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Robust defense

As the Philippines pushed for

stronger alliances to preserve peace and stability in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Romualdez has also assured the nation that the 2024 national budget includes funds for robust defense of the WPS.

Romualdez, who made the announcement during an interview in Japan while accompanying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the 50th Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Commemorative Summit, assured the nation of his commitment to safeguarding national interests in the region.

Responding to queries regarding the removal of confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) from civilian agencies, Romualdez clarified that the House of Representatives and the Senate were unified in eliminating such appropriations.

“Both houses [of Congress] agreed upon it. In fact, the heads of the departments have agreed to it. They have voluntarily withdrawn it [request for confidential funds],” he said.

He emphasized that department heads voluntarily withdrew their requests for confidential funds, aligning with the shared goal of minimizing CIFs for civilian departments and redirecting focus to security issues, particularly defense and the West Philippine Sea.

He added that the Coast Guard has been allocated more funds in the 2024 budget.

President Marcos has vowed to pursue a vigorous defense of the West Philippine Sea, saying recent aggressive activities by China in the area have “steeled” the country’s determination to protect disputed islets and other sea features that belong to it under international law.

Romualdez noted the increased allocation for the Coast Guard in the proposed budget, emphasizing the importance of addressing security concerns, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

He revealed that the Coast Guard is set to receive five additional patrol vessels from Japan to enhance its maritime capabilities.

Support

Meanwhile, Romualdez expressed strong support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s emphasis on forging stronger international alliances to maintain peace and stability in the WSP and the broader Asian region.

The Speaker’s endorsement comes in light of the ongoing talks between the Philippines and Japan on a reciprocal access agreement for the deployment of military forces, a critical move amid escalating regional tensions.

In his remarks during his bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the 50th Commemorative Summit of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo, Marcos said the Philippines and Japan will greatly benefit from the planned Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) in maintaining regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Speaker also highlighted the significance of the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016, which invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea.

Romualdez called for greater international cooperation and unity in addressing the challenges in the WPS.