Wowed by Japan, Marcos eyes new 10-year economic blueprint

RECOGNIZING Japan as a technological leader and one of Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (Asean) important strategic partners, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is now pushing for the creation of a new 10-year economic road map, which allows both parties greater cooperation on climate resilience and food security.

“It is imperative for Asean and its partners, including Japan, to create a modern, comprehensive, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership,” the chief executive said at the second session of the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday.

The Philippines is the permanent country coordinator for Asean-Japan Economic Relations.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, centre right, and his wife Yuko Kishida, right, pose with Philippine’s President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his wife Louise Araneta Marcos, left, at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Saturday Dec. 16, 2023. ASEAN and Japan celebrate its 50th anniversary of their friendship and cooperation in Tokyo through December 18. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool via AP)

People-centered

With Japan’s access to new technology, Marcos said it can undertake “people-centered” joint ventures with Asean, which will help members of the regional bloc to

reduce their carbon emissions, promote renewable energy, and enhance environmental sustainability.

“The Philippines is particularly pleased that the vision includes pillars that aim to achieve sustainability while striking a balance between diversity and inclusiveness as well as building an ecosystem for co-creating human capital,” Marcos said.

The President also thanked Japan for its contribution to Asean’s measures to address food security problems caused by climate change such as the Asean Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve and the Asean-Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) Food Value Chain Development Project.

Japan, he said, can also help Asean make its supply chains more resilient to disruptions and shocks through diversification, digitalization, and risk management initiatives.

The said measures are expected to be included in the Asean-Japan Strategic Economic Cooperation Roadmap and Future Design and Action Plan for Innovative and Sustainable Asean-Japan Co-Creation 2023-2033.

Japan is the Asean’s fourth largest trading partner and fourth largest source of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, rear right, and Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., rear left, attend at a document exchange ceremony with Japan Coast Guard Commandant Shohei Ishii, front right, and Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Ronnie Gil Gavan at Kishida’s official residence in Tokyo Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, on the sidelines of the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Security matters

The security aspect of climate change together with regional instability and threat will also be raised during the Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus starting next year.

The ADMM Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security will be co-chaired by the country and Japan for 2024 to 2027.

During the event, issues related to climate change, marine environmental protection, humanitarian and disaster relief, maritime security, military medicine, will be discussed.

It will also include talks on counterterrorism, peacekeeping operations, humanitarian mine action, and cybersecurity.

Marcos stressed the importance of the conduct of the ADMM amid the prevailing complex geopolitical developments in Asia, including the intercontinental ballistic missile tests by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, unilateral actions in the East and South China Sea (SCS), and worsening violence in Myanmar.

New solutions

In his interview with the Japanese media, the President reiterated his concern on the country’s growing tensions with China in the SCS.

He noted the dispute is preventing the country from conducting much-needed gas exploration in its exclusive economic zone in the SCS.

“We are still at a deadlock right now. It is in a conflict area. So, that’s another thing that we have to try and resolve to see what role any countries play,” Marcos said.

As a “new solution” to the “complex geopolitical challenge,” he said the country is now eyeing more bilateral and multilateral agreements such as its partnership with Japan.

“This alliance that we have come together with Japan is again, is to show, to help us rather, work together more closely. Because in the military, since there is a tactical operation that we really have to train with one another,” Marcos said.

The country is the first recipient of the Japanese Official Security Assistance (OSA). It is also currently negotiating Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan so they can conduct joint military operations.

“The so-called interoperability between the different forces and it doesn’t…it is not sufficient actually with just Japan and the Philippines to enter into this agreement. We really must get more of these kinds of arrangements in place,” Marcos said.

In their joint vision statement, Asean and Japan affirmed a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific region with emphasis on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

