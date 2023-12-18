WHO warning: E-cigarettes target children, adolescents

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday issued a call to action on e-cigarettes, stressing that urgent and strong decisions to prevent uptake of these products, which are harmful to health, should be taken to protect children as well as non-smokers, and minimize health harms to the population.

WHO sounded the alarm saying the promotion of e-cigarettes has led to marked increases in the product’s use by children and adolescents.

More than 1.27 billion people across the globe are addicted to smoking, which is known to be harmful to human health in the long run. Some of the medical conditions triggered by regular smoking include lung diseases, oral cancer, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and chronic pulmonary diseases.

“E-cigarettes target children through social media and influencers, with at least 16,000 flavors. Some of these products use cartoon characters and have sleek designs, which appeal to the younger generation. There is an alarming increase in the use of e-cigarettes among children and young people with rates exceeding adult use in many countries,” said Dr. Ruediger Krech, WHO Director for Health Promotion.

Children 13 to 15 years old are using e-cigarettes at rates higher than adults in all WHO regions. In Canada, the rates of e-cigarette use among 16 to 19-year-olds has doubled between 2017 and 2022, and in the United Kingdom the number of young users has tripled in the past three years.

The global e-cigarette market size was worth around $18.32 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around $46.98 billion by 2030.

Even brief exposure to e-cigarette content on social media can be associated with increased intention to use these products, as well as more positive attitudes toward e-cigarettes. Studies consistently show that young people that use e-cigarettes are almost three times more likely to use cigarettes later in life, WHO said, which is why it recommends the following:

Where countries ban the sale of e-cigarettes, they should strengthen implementation of the ban and continue monitoring and surveillance to support public health interventions and ensure strong enforcement.

Where countries permit sale, importation, distribution and manufacture of e-cigarettes, they should ensure strong regulations to reduce their appeal and their harm to the population, including by banning all flavors, limiting the concentration and quality of nicotine, and taxing them.

Irrespective of whether countries ban sale of e-cigarettes or permit commercialization as consumer products, these actions should be taken in conjunction with measures to motivate and assist existing users of tobacco products to quit tobacco use using proven methods, including advice from healthcare workers, toll-free quit lines, mobile and digital cessation services, and approved therapies.

While e-cigarettes are often marketed as a safer alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes for adult smokers, these products still carry risks, especially for young individuals. Children exposed to secondhand e-cigarette aerosols may inhale harmful substances emitted by these devices. The aerosols can contain nicotine, heavy metals, and other potentially toxic chemicals, which can have detrimental effects on their health.

Nicotine exposure during adolescence, which can occur through e-cigarette use, can interfere with brain development. The adolescent brain is still developing, and nicotine can disrupt the growth of brain circuits responsible for attention, learning, mood regulation, and impulse control. This can have long-lasting effects on cognitive function and increase the risk of mental health disorders.

It would do well for governments to heed the WHO warning that e-cigarette use among children and adolescents will serve as a gateway to traditional tobacco smoking. The use of e-cigarettes can normalize the act of smoking and make it more socially acceptable, increasing the likelihood of transitioning to traditional tobacco products.

To protect children from the dangers of e-cigarettes, it is crucial to implement and enforce robust regulations to restrict their access and marketing to young individuals. Education about the risks and harms associated with e-cigarettes should also be provided to children, parents, and schools to promote informed decision-making and prevention.