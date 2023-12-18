Villar, Zhang win cars in Southwoods’ Chairman’s Cup

REY VILLAR and Junqing Zhang drove home brand-new cars after winning the grand raffle prizes in the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup at the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite, over the weekend.

Villar and Zhang, who both vied in Seniors Division III, won the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines and Alpine Motors Corp., and Toyota Raize, courtesy of Toyota Silang, Cavite.

The cars, along with other fabulous prizes, were awarded through a raffle draw since no player managed to score a hole-in-one during the two-day tournament, Manila Southwoods’ premier member-guest championship, at the Masters and Legends courses.

Alexis Jalijali, who competed in Men’s Division IV, won a seven-night Alaska cruise for two onboard the Brilliance of the Seas, inclusive of airfare (Manila-Vancouver-Manila), courtesy of Royal Caribbean International and Baron Travel Philippines.

Other winners were Edward Lim (Tissot Watch from Klio International), Rommy Yao (round trip ticket for two—Manila-Taipei-Manila—with hotel accommodation at Hamp Court Palace, also from Klio International) and Lino Ceriola (two-round trip tickets to Los Angeles via Starlux Airlines) and Buboy Alvarez (Smart Vouge Plus Ogawa Chair from Ogawa).

The host club also donated P300,000 to Autism Hearts Philippines Inc.

Jun Jun Plana and Marty Ilagan bagged the men’s and seniors low gross titles while Lora Roberto took the ladies low gross plum in the annual event that featured club members and their dependents and guests.

Other category winners were Jong Sug Han (men’s Division I), Allan Yap (Division II), Richie Santos (Division III), Gerald Castillo (Division IV), Fred dela Cruz (Seniors Division I), Paul Mo (Division II), Oscar Lactao (Division III), and Manolo Agojo (Division IV), Claudine Garcia (Ladies Division I), Hye Young Park (Division II), and Sung Soon Wi (Division III), and Ayel Reyes (Sponsors/Guest).