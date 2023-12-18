Traders shun exports path due to state requirements

ONLY seven percent of 28,000 entrepreneurs studying under the training arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) applied to become exporters.

“Yung sa exporters natin, including those in the Halal industry who have acquired certification, maybe over 200 those who have acquired standards, food safety standards and certification,” Nelly Nita N. Dillera, Executive Director of the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC), told reporters last week. Speaking on the sidelines of a signing ceremony held in Pasay City, Dillera said the documents are some of the basic requirements for a license to export.

The PTTC official said that for the year, the training arm of the DTI is targeting to teach 30,000 individual micro-sized, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). As of November, she said they have trained around 28,000 small enterprises.

The PTTC is mandated to “raise the level of awareness” of Philippine businessmen on export opportunities and availability of alternative sources of import products or diversified markets for export.

The PTTC’s Global MSME Academy (GMEA) is the dedicated Center for the administration, development and conduct of trade-related training and management of facilities to support the requirements of globalizing industries and services, most especially MSMEs.

Dillera explained one of two types of training they offer is company-based, meaning companies are requesting for training, which is implemented every year.

“It’s training for production of certification or marketing; but it’s just for one organization,” she said.

Dillera said the other type of training is public, which has different tracks.

“We have a track for budding—those who are just starting up a business—and for those who are already operating in the domestic scene; also for those who are already exporting,” the PTTC official explained.

In terms of content, she said that budding enterprises are offered training lessons such as how to have an entrepreneurial mindset and how to embrace business opportunities, adding that PTTC aims to connect these businesses to the market.

“Mahirap kasi produce tayo ng produce ng product wala tayong market. So hinahanapan din natin ng market of course nakukuha natin information niyan from [our] partner agencies sa DTI-Export Marketing Bureau and the Bureau of Domestic Trade,” Dillera said. [It would be difficult if we only produce and we don’t have a market. So we are also looking for a market.]

“So if you already know what are the marketable products, yun yung ipo-promote din namin as possible business opportunities then from there; how to set up,” she added.

Dillera said the export-oriented training program is the “highest” level of PTTC’s classification. However, she noted the difficulties of becoming an exporter.

“Marami sa kanila do not want to become exporters kasi mahirap. So what we want them to be is to become suppliers to existing exporters; parang sub-contracting, supplier ng raw materials, or basic items that can be put together for export,” she said. “So they don’t have to go through the nitty-gritty of exporting.”

Dillera cited documentation and demand requirements as some of the difficulties faced by potential exporters.

The company also has to supply the demand requirement, usually, volume.

“Pag maliit lang sila na enterprise, it will be really challenging for them to do that,” the PTTC official said.

“Pero ang maganda noon kasi if they become a supplier, halimbawa, ako I don’t want to export I’m a small or micro enterprise, but I’m willing to sell my products to whoever exporter. We comply with the standard of that exporter for me to be able to become a supplier of that exporter….raw material or something that can contribute to putting together the product of the very exporter,” Dillera explained.

Of the 200 would-be exporters among the small enterprises trained by the PTTC, Dillera said the majority are willing to go into the food sector, which she deems as the “strength” of Philippine exporters.

“[But], of course, we’re already going beyond food with the signing of the PCIDA [Philippine Creative Industries Development Act]. We’re already looking at gaming development, animation, visual arts, even performing arts, film, etc.” Dillera said.

Last week, DTI- Export Marketing Bureau Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte said that nearly 4,000 exporters have stopped shipping their products to other countries in the last five years.

Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the reasons behind this are the lack of supply in the food sector, geopolitical tensions and the tough business environment in the country. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/12/nearly-4k-exporters-stopped-shipping-goods/)