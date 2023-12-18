Taiwan unveils demo farm in Tarlac

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO) announced the opening of the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM) Demonstration Farm at Barangay Sapang Maragul in Tarlac City last December 15.

TECO Representative, Ambassador Wallace M.G. Chow, hosted the said event. Among those dignitaries present at the unveiling ceremony were Chairman and Resident Representative Silvestre H. Bello III of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Roger Navarro, former DA chief William Dar, Tarlac Governor Susan Yap, Congressman Christian Tell Yap, Director General Lien, Yu-Ping of Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and Secretary General Charles C. Li of International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF).

Chow pointed out in his welcome speech that the establishment of the TTM is regarded as “a substantial milestone” in Taiwan-Philippine agricultural cooperation.

He indicated that TTM’s mission is to introduce Taiwan’s advanced farming technology to the Philippines, thereby upgrading agricultural practices and laying the groundwork for improved food safety and productivity.

Furthermore, he emphasized that such kind of mutual goodwill in forming a solid partnership will strengthen ties between Taiwan and the Philippines while confronting shared challenges amid the fast-changing world.

The introduction of TTM to the Philippines was a joint effort between TECO and MECO in collaboration with TaiwanICDF and DA.

Through DA-identified agricultural projects, TTM aims to boost the Philippines’ agricultural production, marketing capabilities, and food security. In addition, the TTM Demonstration Farm, which is composed of post-harvest facilities, smart greenhouses, as well as agricultural waste disposal site, targets to be a learning environment that showcases Taiwanese advanced agricultural technologies to benefit local farmers.

The TTM in the Philippines is the third of its kind in Southeast Asia, following Indonesia and Thailand, and the twenty-first TTM worldwide. Mr. Dominick Lee, a seasoned horticulturist, was appointed as this TTM’s first Leader.