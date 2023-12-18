Stricter enforcement of toys safety laws pushed by group

AS the season of gift-giving draws near, a toxics watchdog called on businesses to strictly comply with a 12-year-old law to ensure that toys containing endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) called phthalates are not produced, imported, and offered for sale.

The EcoWaste Coalition made the call in time for the 12th anniversary of the issuance of the Department of Health Administrative Order 2009-0005-A is observed.

Issued on December 14, 2011, the order makes it unlawful for any person to manufacture for sale, offer for sale, distribute in commerce, or import into the country any children’s toy that contains concentrations of more than 0.1 percent of di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), dibutyl phthalate (DBP) or benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP).

It further disallows toys that can be placed in a child’s mouth that contain more than 0.1 percent of diisononyl phthalate (DINP), diisodecyl phthalate (DIDP) or di-n-octyl phthalate (DnOP).

Found in a wide range of toys and other children’s products, especially those made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic, phthalates are able to leach out from the materials containing them and get ingested, inhaled, or absorbed by the skin.

The group noted that despite the directive restricting phthalates in toys, PVC toys laden with phthalates are still found in the market. For example, the group last October monitored the online sale of a flying spinner toy, which the Swedish government banned for containing excessive amounts of DBP and DEHP, as well as toxic lead and short-chain chlorinated paraffin.

Last year, seven baby care and toy products with PVC components, including a doll, boxing gloves, and mini basketball, submitted by the EcoWaste Coalition to a global testing company for phthalate analysis were found contaminated with DBP, DEHP, and DINP.

In August, the FDA issued an advisory warning consumers against the purchase and use of a bathtub dog playset that was tested and found adulterated with high levels of phthalates, particularly DBP and DEHP.

Despite being banned by the FDA in 2015 and again in 2021, the group’s vigilant monitoring has confirmed the continuing sale of cheap artificial nails marketed for children’s use that come with an adhesive containing DBP. This product is often sold in stores outside public schools.

“It is very likely that more soft plastic toys containing restricted phthalates are sold in the market as current regulations do not prohibit the use of PVC in toys,” said Manny Calonzo, Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition.

“As the PVC ban on toys is not yet in place, we urge business establishments to refrain from selling soft toys that are not authorized, certified and labeled PVC- and phthalate-free,” he added, stressing “unauthorized toys which have not gone through the FDA’s notification process may pose health risks to children.”