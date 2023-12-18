Stock market outlook December 18-22

Last week

Share prices surged last week, with the main index rising by 4 percent, as the bulls went on a buying spree, following the dovish remarks by central banks.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 243.67 points to close at 6,478.44 points, its key resistance level.

“A seemingly more dovish US Fed surprised global markets this week, after consecutive meetings of pushing an ‘elevated-rates-for-longer’ rhetoric,” broker 2TradeAsia said.

The main index was down during two of the five trading days, but it earned during the latter part of the week.

“The Federal Reserve’s signal of three possible 25 basis point rate cuts next year proved to be a strong catalyst that can spur market optimism,” Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said.

Volume of trade was up, reaching an average of P5.02 billion. Foreign investors, which were 56 percent of the trades, were net sellers at P74.42 million.

All other sub-indices were up, with the exception of the Mining and Oil index that fell 118.64 points to close at 9,521.86 points. The broader All Shares gained 79.97 to 3,409.55, the Financials index rose 14.84 to 1,720.57, the Industrial index surged 200.72 to 8,963.42, the Holding Firms index soared 483.12 to 6,395.16, the Property index increased 67 to 2,811.38 and the Services index was up 22.50 to 1,563.86.

For the week, losers slightly edged gainers 110 to 106 and 29 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were PTFC Redevelopment Corp., Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc., Asia United Bank Corp., Philippine Trust Co., Ayala Corp., Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp. and Easycall Communications Philippines Inc.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Philippine Racing Club Inc., TKC Metals Corp., Atok-Big Wedge Co. Inc., Anglo Philippine Holdings Corp., Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc., Philippine Realty and Holdings Corp. and Euro-Med Laboratories Phil. Inc.

This week

Share prices may move sideways this week as the policy easing prospects of the US Federal Reserve may still provide support to the local bourse.

“However, we advise caution as the market’s steep rally last week opens the possibility of profit taking,” Tantiangco said.

“Investors may also digest the results of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas [BSP] latest consumer and business confidence surveys which have reflected less upbeat results with respect to sentiment on the economy’s future. Finally, the BSP’s still tight policy outlook may weigh on sentiment.”

2TradeAsia said the US Fed now expressing confidence to hit its 2 percent inflation target in the medium- to long-term, even broadcasting a Fed funds rate of 4.6 percent by 2024 versus the 5.1 percent projection last September.

“Markets hyper-fixated on interest rate cycle shifts tend to gyrate heavily in tandem with macro headlines. Take advantage of rallies to make quick profit off short-term trades, but do not lose sight of 2024, which is shaping up to be a year with more meaningful and impactful recovery.”

Immediate support for the main index is seen at 6,200-6,300 points.

Stock picks

Broker Regina Capital Development Corp. gave a buy rating on the stock of D&L Industries Inc. as its share prices have fallen to 52-week lows.

The effects of inflation have affected the company’s performance, leading to higher selling prices. These higher prices have affected volumes, it said.

“We attribute our rating to weaker sales volume and a more competitive landscape while maintaining our bullishness on D&L’s food ingredients’ growth,” it said.

“Despite the opening of D&L’s Batangas plant, it would take some time before the company can realize the plant’s potential.”

D&L shares closed last week at P6.10 apiece.

Meanwhile, it advised to buy on pullbacks on the stock of Bloomberry Resorts Corp. as its technical indicators showed improving bullishness.

“There’s a possibility to see Bloomberry to stage another rally,” it said.

Bloomberry shares closed Friday at P9.90 apiece. VG Cabuag