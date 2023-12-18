Solon seeks fund for education of nurses

AMID the worsening shortage of nurses in hospitals, a lawmaker is pushing for the establishment of a dedicated Nursing Education Support Fund (NESF) amounting to P1 billion, aimed at addressing the escalating shortage of nurses in hospitals.

In House Resolution 1510, Makati City Rep. Luis N. Campos Jr. has urged the House committees on appropriations, higher and technical education, and health to evaluate the feasibility of creating the NESF.

The fund is intended to enable 73 state universities and colleges (SUCs) that currently lack a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to establish their own nursing schools, thereby augmenting the pool of qualified healthcare practitioners.

“Empowering more SUCs to produce highly qualified BSN graduates will boost the capability of the Philippines to supply both the domestic and global demand for nurses in the years ahead,” Campos said.

“This in turn will benefit our public health care system and the economy as well, considering that highly paid Filipino nurses in America and Britain are among the biggest providers of cash remittances to their families here at home,” Campos added.

Currently, only 44 out of 117 SUCs nationwide have nursing schools, accounting for 37 percent. In Metro Manila, only one of the eight SUCs offers the BSN program, highlighting the regional disparities. Campos draws attention to entire regions and island provinces, such as Davao, Caraga, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Guimaras, Bohol, and Siquijor, where no SUC offers the BSN program.

“We have entire regions where not a single SUC offers the BSN program,” Campos pointed out.

“The advantage of SUCs offering BSN programs is that they can be accessed freely by underprivileged but qualified high school graduates,” the lawmaker said.

Under the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act of 2017, the national government shoulders the tuition and other school fees of students enrolled in SUCs.

In pushing for the adoption of his resolution, Campos invoked Article XIV, Section 2 (1) of the 1987 Constitution, which mandates that “The State shall establish, maintain, and support a complete, adequate, and integrated system of education relevant to the needs of the people and society.”

He likewise invoked Article XIV, Section 1 of the Constitution, which provides that “The State shall protect and promote the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels and shall take appropriate steps to make such education accessible to all.”

The World Health Organization (WHO), in its State of the World’s Nursing 2020 report, forecasts that “without action, there will be a shortfall of 4.6 million nurses worldwide by 2030.”

“The shortfall of nurses in the Philippines is expected to be 249,843 by 2030, unless greater investment is made now to retain them in the local health sector,” the WHO report said.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED), anticipating the severe lack of nurses, removed in July 2022 the 10-year-old moratorium on the opening of new nursing schools and the offering of BSN programs.

Public and private higher education institutions that still do not have nursing schools may now apply and comply with the requirements to put up such colleges and offer BSN programs.

Last March, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the CHED to come up with further interventions to address the scarcity of nurses, which is partly due to overseas migration and partly due to nurses dropping out of the profession to pursue other occupations.

Public hospitals run by the Department of Health (DOH) currently have 4,500 vacant items for nurses, according to Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

Meanwhile, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. said their members lack 40 to 50 percent of their nursing staff.

The WHO recommends a ratio of 27 nurses per 10,000 people, but the Philippines has only 16 nurses per 10,000.

The DOH said the country would need an additional 127,000 nurses actively practicing their profession to meet the WHO recommendation.