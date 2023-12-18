Solon bares govt move to pursue alliance for growth

SPEAKER Martin G. Romualdez said that the Philippine government is actively pursuing strong partnerships with its allies to enhance food stability and economic opportunities for millions of Filipinos.

Romualdez issued a statement after the first session of the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, Japan, attended by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The solon expressed confidence that the Manila’s participation in the summit would “ensure a stable and prosperous future for Filipino agriculture and the families who depend on it.”

“By working together with our friends and allies, we can build a food-secure future where Filipino families thrive and our nation enjoys continued growth and prosperity,” he said.

Romualdez, who is part of the President’s official delegation to the summit, said Marcos’s focus on food security “sends a clear message: the well-being of Filipino families is a top priority.”

The lawmaker cited the President’s emphasis on “enhancing resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems through new technologies and innovation” in the Chief Executive’s intervention during the first session of the commemorative summit.

He noted the President’s acknowledgment of Japan’s ongoing support through the Asean-Plus-Three Emergency Rice Reserve and the Asean-JICA Food Value Chain Development Project.

Elaborating on the potential benefits of the President’s initiatives, Romualdez said the emergency rice reserve and collaborative food development projects could provide crucial safeguards against food shortages and price fluctuations, protecting Filipino families from hunger and economic hardship.

Likewise, he said Marcos’s call for embracing new technologies in agriculture signals a commitment to modernizing food production and distribution, boosting efficiency, and yielding increased harvests.

“Investing in sustainable agricultural practices opens doors for job creation and economic growth in rural communities, strengthening livelihoods and improving the quality of life of our citizens,” Romualdez said.

The lawmaker reiterated the full support of the Lower Chamber for Marcos’s ongoing efforts to prioritize food security on the national and regional agendas.

Earlier, Romualdez had said that Congress earmarked funds under the P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget to implement a revolutionary program of the Marcos administration that would drive down the price of good-quality rice by almost half for seven million families, or 28 million Filipinos, in challenging situations through monthly rice discount vouchers.

The new program was formulated in partnership with the Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex T. Gatchalian and local government units.