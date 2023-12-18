SNAP plans to beef up RE portfolio via solar projects

Renewable energy company SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) unveiled plans to build up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar power capacity by 2030, a move that will further boost its renewable energy (RE) goals.

SNAP, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Norwegian firm Scatec, will expand its solar power projects by phases.

“Our goal is to add 1,000 megawatts by 2030, the sooner the better of course. But everybody knows it’s not easy. You have to find land, use something that you can convert; it has to have good radiation and then you have to have access to transmission lines so it’s a tough challenge,” said SNAP President Joseph Yu when asked for the company’s target solar power capacity.

There are no definite locations yet where these solar projects, both floating and land-based, will be put up although Yu mentioned the possibility of constructing one in Benguet, “but that’s a little further behind,” he said.

“We would look at more solar so we would look at both floating and land-based. We’re joining the race for that one because we want to integrate the solar output into our portfolio,” Yu said, adding that solar panels are “highly complementary to the profile” of SNAP’s hydropower plants.

SNAP’s hydroelectric power plants are the 388MW Magat, 105MW Ambuklao, 140MW Binga, and 8.5MW Maris.

“In Magat, there’s a big impounding hydro power plant then downstream is Maris, which is a run-of-river hydro power plant. Then in the driveway you have the 24-MW BESS [battery energy storage system].

If you go over the crest into the reservoir, you have the floating solar, so you have a single location with four different technologies. We actually see all these things working together as a hybrid and we think there’s room to optimize,” said Yu.

SNAP has already put up a 200-kilowatt (kW) floating solar power facility situated over a 2,500-square meter in the Magat reservoir. The company has plans to expand this to around 67MW.

“There were a lot of growing pains but we’ve sorted it all out so we’re pretty confident with the technology. However, we still need to make sure that we can sell the output before we build it,” Yu said.

SNAP is expected to arrive at a final investment decision for the planned expansion of the Magat floating solar in 2024.

Last week, SNAP announced it has several BESS projects in the pipeline. Yu said there will be three BESS with 100MW of capacity that will be located with its existing power facilities in Isabela and Benguet.

“We hope to bring to a final investment decision in 2024. The rule of thumb is $800,000 to $1 million per megawatt,” Yu said, referring to BESS investment cost.