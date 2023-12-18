Sale of govt assets hits ₱1.21Bvia ‘strong privatization push’

THE Privatization and Management Office (PMO) has earned P1.21 billion this year from the sale of government assets, surpassing its performance from 2018 to 2021, the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

The DOF said the PMO has remitted P1.21 billion to the national treasury this year, “exceeding its target 84.6 percent and surpassing performance from 2018 to 2021 in just one year.”

Last May, Finance Undersecretary for Privatization and Corporate Affairs Catherine L. Fong said the DOF is aiming to sell more assets this year.

“We are aiming for higher than last year. At least double of last year or even higher,” Fong said in a news briefing that month.

According to her, the government earned P1.5 billion from the sale of various government assets, mostly real estate properties, last year. (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/05/15/privatization-goal-in-23-is-Pts3b/)

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno attributed the PMO’s performance this year to the administration’s “strong privatization push” of selling government assets that have become a burden to the national government.

Diokno said last week that idle state assets are better off sold than hiring staff, such as security personnel, to keep them in check.

“Privatization also plays a key role in funding the needs of the national government spending programs. Given the administration’s strong pipeline of programs and projects that it aims to implement, the funds generated through the diligent and expedited privatization efforts are crucial to achieving our goals,” Diokno said.

Diokno noted that the PMO has been conservative in terms of its annual targets at about P500 million.

“The target from 2018 to 2021 has been P500 million every year,” he said.

Last year, the PMO was able to raise P1.5 billion from the sale of various government assets, which were mostly real estate properties.

The DOF earlier disclosed that two of the government assets that the administration seeks to dispose are the Mile Long Complex in Makati and the Basay Mining Corp. in Negros Oriental province.

The prospective proceeds from the sale of the Mile Long property were earlier identified by Diokno as one of the possible sources for the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), the country’s first sovereign wealth fund.

Fong has said the government plans to sell four mining rights, which includes that of Basay Mining. However, the three other mining rights are still under litigation and are not yet ready for auction, she added.

Three years ago the DOF announced it is “pursuing steps to untangle the legal issues tying down idle mining interests held by the government in an effort to speed up the privatization of these assets and revive their operations.”

“According to the PMO, lawsuits filed by the private sector proponents in the operations of these once-flourishing mining assets have hampered efforts by the government to privatize them,” the DOF has said. (See https://www.dof.gov.ph/dof-takes-steps-to-untie-legal-knot-on-govt-held-mining-assets/)