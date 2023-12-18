‘Rushed’ Naia rehab deal to ‘favor’ only 2 bidders

PRESIDENTIAL Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Tuesday disclosed that he had already advised President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to extend the bidding deadline for the P171-billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) rehabilitation project as the original deadline set by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) may “favor” only two of prospective project proponents.

“Why the rush? That’s (a) P171-billion project. [Is there a] favored bidder [there, and that’s why they don’t want] an extension?” Gadon said partly in Filipino, stressing that the President had been apprised of the developments on the ground.

“I sent a message of recommendation to the Office of the President expressing my adherence to the recommendation of the ADB (Asian Development Bank) to grant the suggested extension. After all, the ADB itself is the prime mover of this extension,” the Palace official further said.

Gadon bewailed that while there are 340 pages of bid documents to be accomplished and complied with by the bidders, the December 27 deadline appears to be “tailor fit to a favored bidder.”

“The extension will also avoid possible suspicion that a favored proponent is being tailored fit to grab the award. With the staggering cost of the project—P171 billion—the selection process must not create any suspicion of rigging,” he pointed out.

On Sunday, Gadon and two lawmakers from the House of Representatives urged the DoTr to heed the ADB advice to extend the bidding for the NAIA rehabilitation project for one month to ensure due diligence and to avoid perceptions of “favoritism.”

The ADB, in an internal memo, proposed that the bidding be extended from December 27, 2023 January 29, 2024 primarily to allow potential bidders more time to prepare and participate. It said that increased competition will ensure better financial outcome for the government.

The ADB memo noted that at least four more bidders for the project are seeking the extension. If the December 27 deadline pushes through, the bank said only two bidders may submit the required bid documents.

Eight firms had previously bought bid documents for the project. These are Asian Airport Consortium, Turkish firm Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp., India’s GMR Group, Turkish conglomerate Limak Holding A.S., Manila International Airport Consortium, San Miguel Corp., and Spark 888 Management Inc.

Manila Rep. and OFW Party-list Cong. Marissa P. Magsino both backed the ADB position, aguing that extending the bidding deadline by a month would be for the best interest of the government and the public as well.

“The ADB has experience in these types of projects. We hope their opinion to extend the deadline will be heeded. This is better, and will allow the DOTr to pick the most qualified party because more can join and they can be better prepared. Much is at stake, due diligence is a must,” said Valeriano, chairman of theHouse Committee on Metro Manila Development.

For her part, Magsino stressed that the one-month delay in the bidding for the project “will be more beneficial.”

“If extending the deadline for proposals on these plans will allow the government to choose from more reputable companies and secure the most cost-effective agreement, then the one-month delay eventually will be more beneficial,” the lawmaker said.

In its memo, the ADG “strongly” proposed the bidding date extension to “attract more bids, thus resulting in greater competition and a better financial outcome for the government.”

“It would also send a strong statement that the government is committed to ensuring a level playing field for all investors, now that recent reforms allow local and foreign investors to compete for NAIA on the same terms, without foreign ownership restrictions,” the bank said.

Gadon, meanwhile, pointed out that the extension proposed by the ADB is called for, especially in the light of the fact that the December 27 deadline will marginalize other potential bidders.