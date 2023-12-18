PHL to tie up with Japanese firms to expand creative markets reach

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the country is now eyeing to expand its share in the $2.6-trillion global creative market through partnerships with Japanese firms.

In his speech during the Creative and Sustainable Economy Through Innovation Event in Tokyo, Japan, the chief executive said such partnerships can help improve the international exposure of Filipino products.

“The global creative industries market, estimated at $ 2.6 trillion in 2022, is projected to reach up to [$] 3.4 trillion in 2028, as we intend to increase our share of the pie of these numbers,” Marcos said.

“One way to accelerate this is by partnering with like-minded countries such as Japan,” he added.

Among the partnerships announced in the event organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is between Go Lifestyle Group from the Philippines and STYLEM Takisada-Osaka Corporation for the production of contemporary wear using indigenous Philippine products.

Auro Chocolate and Japan’s retail giant Mitsukoshi will also collaborate to create product lines combining cacao beans from Davao and traditional Japanese ingredients such as matcha, hojicha, and miso.

Marcos also cited the decision of the Japanese animation studio to establish operations in the country to tap Filipino talents.

He noted the government is prioritizing the development of the creative industry due to its sustainability.

“In order to address the effects of climate change, we are advocating for collaborations in accelerating climate financing and implementing nature-based solutions,” Marcos said.

“This activity today displays ways on how we can improve and provide solutions to societal problems sustainably and with innovation,” he added.