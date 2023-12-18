Philippine cultural movers knighted in the French Order of Arts and Letters

IN a joint ceremony held at the French Ambassador’s Residence on December 5, 2023, Her Excellency Marie Fontanel awarded Arsenio Lizaso, former chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, and Dr. Joven Cuanang, president and founder of the Pinto Art Museum, the Rank of Chevalier in the Order of Arts and Letters of France.

The French National Order of the Arts and Letters is an award given by the Ministry of Culture to individuals who have been outstanding in their artistic creation, or who have contributed to the promotion of culture in France and in the world. In his capacity as CCP president and NCCA chairman, Nick Lizaso made it a priority to bring culture to the people. In his acceptance speech, Lizaso insisted that since the common Filipino did not go to the CCP to watch concerts and plays, then it was for the CCP to go to them, in parks, open spaces, developing the institution’s outreach program. He also supported the collaboration between French and Filipino artists particularly in theater and music, making available the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra for performances of French répertoire together with guest conductor Michael Cousteau.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador recognized the dedication of Cuanang to support the visual arts in the Philippines through the founding of the Pinto Arts Museum. She said that while in France, the government and private foundations provided funding for culture and the arts, individual initiatives in the Philippines, like the Pinto Museum are exemplary. Further, Cuanang opened the doors of Pinto for the Diamond in the Rough exhibition that opened the celebration of the 75th anniversary of French-Philippine Diplomatic Relations. She looks forward to visiting the museum soon.