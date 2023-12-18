PDIC to bid out lots via public e-bidding in Jan

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) announced recently that it will accept bids next year for closed bank and corporate-owned residential lots on its e-bidding portal.

With a total minimum disposal price of P69.5 million, 19 residential lots with improvements, 17 vacant residential lots and four residential lots will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis, according to the statement issued by the PDIC. These properties are located in Metro Manila and 16 provinces outside of the metropolis, including South Cotabato, the agency’s statement read. The PDIC said the sizes of the properties range from 13 square meters (sqm) to 5,671 sqm, with minimum disposal prices ranging from P182,871 to P17 million.

The PDIC said the complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process, and “Conditions of Bid” are posted on the PDIC e-bidding portal. Bidders are reminded of their responsibility to determine the actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances of the properties they wish to acquire.

The PDIC said it would accept bids at its portal (https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph) starting at 9:00 a.m. on January 10, 2024, until 1:00 p.m. on January 11, 2024, and shall be opened at 2:00 pm on January 11, 2024.

A one-time registration in the PDIC e-bidding portal at http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register is required for interested buyers. Once registered, interested buyers may submit their bids online and also observe the e-bidding proceedings by clicking the “Assets for Sale” icon on the PDIC website’s homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph.

For participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization, a pro-forma “Special Power of Attorney” and “Secretary’s Certificate,” respectively, is required which may be downloaded from the e-bidding portal.

As the statutory receiver, the PDIC sells closed bank-owned assets through public bidding and negotiated sales. Proceeds from the liquidation of closed banks’ properties are added to the pool of liquid assets of these banks for distribution to uninsured depositors and other creditors based on legal priority. The disposal of these assets increases the chances of recovery of uninsured depositors and creditors of their trapped funds in the closed banks.

Meanwhile, proceeds from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, PDIC’s main fund source for payment of valid deposit insurance claims.