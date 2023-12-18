PBBM secures Japan PM’s commitment for an early conclusion of Reciprocal Access Agreement

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he was able to secure the commitment of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an early conclusion of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA).

“I think both Prime Minister and I agree, all of this [negotiation should be completed] asap– as soon as possible, yesterday, if not sooner,” the chief executive told reporters in an interview last Monday.

He made the remark when asked about updates on the RAA talks, which started on November 29 to 30.

Once finalized, the accord will set the guidelines for Philippines and Japan to conduct joint military training and exercises.

Marcos said he is looking into signing similar agreements with other countries to help Philippines in securing its maritime borders in the South China Sea (SCS).

“This is one of the products of that. We also have the same kind of negotiations or discussions with many other countries. We’ll continue to do that so more [countries] will help us in the problem we face in the South China Sea,” the President said.

The Department of Defense noted the country’s tension with China escalated last October following two collision incidents involving Chinese Coast Guard (CCG), Chinese Maritime Milita (CMM) ships and Philippine sea vessels.

The swarming of CCG and CMM within the country’s maritime borders have worsened after the incident.

Less confrontational

Earlier this month CCG vessels also used water cannons against used water cannons and long-range acoustic devices against Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource (BFAR) prompting some lawmakers to demand of the removal of Chinese Ambassador to the Philippine Huang Xilian.

Marcos, however, said he has not intention of asking China to recall Xilian since it will not resolve the country’s maritime dispute.

“That doesn’t serve any purpose for us to lose our temper or to overreact,” the President said.

He said he would rather address the issue through negotiations.

“Of course, I wish we talked about it over the table as supposed to colliding with each other’s ships in the open sea. Of course, I will prefer the less confrontational method of trying to decide these things. But it is what it is,” Marcos said.