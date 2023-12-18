PBBM: PHL will contribute to ‘swift and inclusive’ decarbonization in Asia by expanding RE industry

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday promoted the country as a prime destination for renewable energy investments at the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Tokyo, Japan last Monday.

Speaking at the event, the chief executive said the Philippines will contribute to global efforts of achieving “swift and inclusive” decarbonization in Asia by expanding its renewable energy industry.

“President Marcos made a separate commitment on Monday to promote and shift to clean energy during the AZEC Leaders’ Meeting in Tokyo, as he invited AZEC Partners to invest in the renewable energy industry and emerging technologies in the Philippines, and introduce energy efficiency and conservation measures in the country,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil said in a statement.

During the summit, the participating leaders have pledged to maintain the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels through carbon neutrality and net zero emission initiatives.

Among the said measures are mainstreaming the use of technologies such as heat pumps, scaling up renewable energy, energy storage, regional interconnectivity and improving grid flexibility, as well as the use of nuclear energy, including small modular and other advanced reactors.

To help implement the said measures, AZEC leaders have proposed the use of public-private partnerships (PPPs). Marcos said the country is ready to take advantage of the expected increase in demand for renewable energy through its existing policies.

He noted the country’s Renewable Energy Ac and the Memorandum Circular 2023-006 of the Board of Investments (BOI) will help draw investors to the country.

Under the BOI issuance, the President said companies with self-finance energy efficiency projects are now entitled to the income tax holiday incentive and duty exemption.

“This development aligns with our pledge to support companies including Japanese investors of course in establishing their renewable facilities to meet their energy demands,” Marcos said in his speech during the round table meeting organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Tokyo, Japan last Monday.

The country is targeting the share of renewables in its energy mix by 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

Latest data from the Department of Energy showed renewable energy comprised 22 percent of the country’s gross power generation.