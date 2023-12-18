PBBM opens Malacañang for entire ‘Simbang Gabi’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has opened Malacañang Palace to its true owners—the Filipino people—as society celebrates the yuletide season, said Cesar Chavez, newly-appointed Presidential Assistant.

“This is the first time that the Palace grounds have been opened to the entire nine Simbang Gabi nights as far as I can remember,” according to a Facebook post by Chavez, a presidential appointee by seven successive presidents.

“Never has there been a time that the gates of Malacañang have been thrown wide open to the public this long,” he added.

Malacañan Palace opened up this holiday season as a gesture to celebrate the Filipino tradition of welcoming guests during Christmas and inviting relatives, neighbors, and friends to festive gatherings.

Chavez pointed out that Malacañan Palace has always been open to the Filipino masses since President Marcos took office.

“Kung tutuusin, simula nang umupo si Pangulong BBM, bukas naman parati ang Malacanang sa masang Pilipino, but this holiday, President BBM and his family organized a special treat for Filipinos, especially children,” Chavez said.

“Children, I believe, would love to enjoy the spirit of the season right inside the Palace grounds. Kids can enjoy the rides installed in a carnival setting, or take selfies in front of the magnificently-lighted Christmas tree, or families can just walk around the lush garden and savor the cool evening breeze,” he added.

Malacañang has also transformed the Presidential Palace “not only as a place for fun this Christmas, but also a place to practice one’s faith,” Chavez said.

“The traditional Simbang Gabi is held there every night. This is the first time that the Palace grounds have been opened to the public for the entire nine Simbang Gabi nights,” he added.

For Chavez, this was President Marcos’ way of saying, “Being a steward of this government makes me temporary caretaker of Malacanang. I do not own this place. It belongs to the people.”

“Kaugalian nating mga Pilipino na tumatanggap ng bisita tuwing Pasko at imbitahin ang mga kaanak, kapitbahay at mga kaibigan sa makakayanang piging o kasiyahan,” Chavez said.

“Kaya ang pagbubukas ng Palasyo ngayong Pasko ay paraan upang mabati ng Pangulo ang taumbayan na “Tuloy po kayo sa bahay ninyo,” he added.

Image credits: Patrick Roque via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





