PBBM appoints Frederick Go as Special Assistant for investment and economic affairs

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has created a new office, which will serve as the government “troubleshooter” for its investment and economic priorities and initiatives.

In his three-page Executive Order (EO) No. 49, the chief executive created the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA) under the Office of the President (OP).

“There is a need to further strengthen the existing mechanisms for formulation, coordination and implementation of the Government’s economic initiatives, plans, policies and programs, as well as to establish a robust monitoring system to ensure a holistic and cohesive approach to addressing the diverse economic challenges currently confronting the nation,” Marcos said.

Among its main functions is to coordinate with the Economic Development Group (EDG) in identifying problems in the implementation of priority economic initiatives of the Marcos administration.

It will also provide relevant and strategic advice on economic concerns to the President, ensure the timely execution of priority economic initiatives of the government as well as the realization of investment pledges.

The OSAPIEA will be headed by Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick D. Go.

Go, who is now given the designation Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA), will now lead the EDG with the Secretaries of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and Department of Finance (DOF) serving as vice chairs.

He is tasked to identify the priority programs, activities and projects (PAPs) in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028,

The SAPIEA will also sit as a Member of NEDA Board, Investment Coordination Committee (ICC), Social Development Committee (SDC), Committee on Infrastructure (INFRACOM), and Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

Marcos issued EO 49 on 15 December 2023 through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin.

Image credits: Troi Santos






