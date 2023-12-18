‘Nothing illegal hiking unprogrammed funds’

FORMER Senate President Franklin M. Drilon, who also served as Secretary of the Department of Justice in a previous administration, declared over the weekend he saw nothing illegal in the decision of Congress to increase the “unprogrammed funds” in the 2024 national budget.

Last week, Senate leaders aired separate views on the move of the bicameral panel on the 2024 budget to increase by P450 billion the unprogrammed appropriations. (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/15/senators-split-on-legality-of-unprogrammed-fund-hike/)

In defending Congress’s decision to increase the unprogrammed appropriations in the 2024 national budget, Drilon saw the move as “entirely legal and does not violate the Constitution.”

Drilon explained that unprogrammed funds are standby appropriations that are distinct from the approved fiscal program of the National Government. He added that “transactions related to these funds are recorded when they become actual, contingent upon compliance with conditions specified in the Special Provisions of the unprogrammed appropriations in the General Appropriations Act.”

Drilon declared in a statement Friday that “the primary purpose of unprogrammed appropriations, as he underscored,” is to “authorize additional agency expenditures for priority programs and projects beyond the original budget.”

“These expenditures are allowed only when revenue collections surpass the resource targets assumed in the budget or when additional foreign project loan proceeds are realized,” he added.

Moreover, the Minority Leader asserted that he finds “no constitutional violation in the increase of funding for unprogrammed funds.”

“It becomes a non-issue as long as they adhere to the conditions outlined for releasing the funds,” Drilon asserted, addressing concerns regarding the move’s constitutionality.

“The constitutional prohibition pertains to programmed appropriations,” he stressed, citing the Supreme Court’s opinion in the case of Sarmiento v. The Treasurer of the Philippines, highlighting that the Records of the 1986 Constitutional Commission reveal the intention behind Section 25 (1) Article VI of the 1987 Constitution.

The senator added: “The aim of this constitutional provision is to prevent the occurrence of a substantial budget deficit if Congress were granted unchecked authority in passing appropriation’s recommended by the President, as outlined in the budget.

“This constitutional prohibition,” according to Drilon, “serves as an assurance that the government’s expected income will be sufficient to cover the operational expenses of its various agencies and projects specified in the appropriations law.”

Drilon also pointed out that Congress had previously increased unprogrammed funds in fiscal years 2008 and 2010. However, it should be noted that while Congress raised the allocated amounts for unprogrammed funds during these years, the actual release of funds from these allocations was limited to the expenditure program of the respective fiscal years.

Drilon was chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance that scrutinized the budget from 2010 to 2013.

In addition, Drilon noted that unprogrammed funds are a necessary tool for the government to address unforeseen expenditures and prioritize essential programs and projects. However, Drilon emphasized that the public’s focus should be on the transparent release of funds. He clarified that when considering excess funds, it should encompass the entirety of the government’s revenue collection rather than being limited to specific taxes, such as the Sin Tax.