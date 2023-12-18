Need for dedicated Manila Cruise terminal raised

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

A TOURISM leader has raised the need for a dedicated cruise terminal in Manila to be able to handle arriving and departing cruise passengers in a more orderly fashion.

Rajah Travel Corp. President Aileen Clemente pointed out that Pier 15 at Manila’s South Harbor, where cruise passengers currently disembark or leave after their tours, is “usually chaotic. It’s a quasi-passenger port that has been converted from a cargo port.”

Clemente, who was vice chair of the Tourism Congress of the Philippines, made the remarks after a story on the disorganized welcome of arriving passengers from the MV Norwegian Jewel went viral. She noted, “There really are no tourist facilities there. I don’t know why they insist on using it as a passenger port. It’s all makeshift.” Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) is the operator of the passenger port and terminal.

Tourism authorities earlier signed a memorandum of agreement with the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) to craft a master plan for the development and operation of a cruise terminal at the back of CCP. (See, “Government seeks private partners to build Manila cruise terminal,”in the BusinessMirror, October 16, 2017.) Separately, tycoon Enrique K. Razon’s Bloomberry Resorts Corp. proposed in 2019 to construct a cruise center at the back of its Solaire Resort in Parañaque. No updates on said projects have been released since then.

Passenger account

Meanwhile, one Norwegian Jewel passenger, Nelson Terible, noted on Facebook the inadequate number of porters and luggage to service passengers.

He added: “Our nightmare started upon entering what looked like a hall (that could accommodate approximately 1,000 people only), standing side by side.

We were greeted by 2-3 customs personnel at the entrance, supposedly to collect our declaration forms. We told them that it was already given at Puerto Princesa Port of entry, and asked them for extra forms if they really needed a completed form, but we were told that they ran out of forms so they just let us pass.”

Terible, who told the BusinessMirror he was traveling with three other family members, said there was only one narrow passenger exit, and was told that the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) didn’t want to open other passenger exits. “Nobody could move, we were packed in like sardines carrying big luggages that we couldn’t leave, and shuffling slowly,” he added. At the area, where passengers could be fetched by their transport service, “I spotted unscrupulous individuals trying to make a deal with some foreigners—what do you expect in such a situation? I overheard one foreigner remark, ‘What? That’s too expensive.’ So there we go—no protection for the hapless tourists,” he stressed. (https://t.ly/x3JFb)

Terible and 2,500 other cruise passengers, which included foreigners and Filipino-American retirees, were on a 10-night cruise of Southeast Asia aboard the MV Norwegian Jewel, which departed from Laem Chabang, Thailand and took them to Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, and Malaysia, and concluded in Manila on November 30 after day trips in Boracay and Puerto Princesa. The ship is operated by the Norwegian Cruise Line, which earlier celebrated its return to Asia after being sidelined by the pandemic. (See, “Norwegian Cruise Line includes 3 new PHL ports on cruise itineraries,” in the BusinessMirror, October 12, 2023.)

PPA, DOT statements

“I booked the cruise through a Filipina cruise planner based in the US,” said Terible, and said he didn’t file any formal complaint with her. “I just wanted to prevent the same situation from happening,” he added.

In a news statement, PPA described the recent chaotic arrival of the cruise passengers as an “isolated incident” and has asked ATI and Ben Line Agencies, the vessel’s ship agent, “to provide an explanation on complaints raised by passengers…”

Separately, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said it was “not included in the pre-arrival coordination meetings of the [PPA] for the Norwegian Jewel with concerned parties, [ATI], and Ben Line Agencies Inc….” adding that the issues raised in the processing of the passengers “are beyond the jurisdiction of the [DOT].” The agency has requested the Department of Transportation’s intervention “to ensure that no such incidents are repeated.”

Image credits: Nelson Terible





