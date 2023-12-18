Most Pinoys for PUV modernization amid opposition to consolidate–poll

BARELY two weeks before the December 31 deadline for consolidating Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) operators nationwide, majority or 70 percent of Filipinos are happy about the PUV Modernization Program that the government will fully implement as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced it will no longer be extended.

Based on the results of a nationwide survey released by Capstone-Intel Corp. on Friday, 41 percent of 1,503 respondents rated the initiative as “Good” and 29 percent gave it a “Very Good” performance rating. On the other hand, 24 percent graded it “Neutral.” Meanwhile, 5 percent negatively assessed it, with 3 percent saying it’s “Bad” and 2 percent as “Very bad,” as 1 percent as “not familiar” of it.

The significant positive sentiment was amid the outcomes that jeepneys (34 percent) are the second most commonly used mode of land transportation in the country, next only to owned motorcycles (37 percent). Among the respondents, 514 are jeepney riders, who viewed the PUV Modernization Program as “Very Good” at 28 percent and “Good” at 40 percent, but “Neutral” is at 26 percent compared to 24 percent of non-jeepney riders.

As for its financial implications, three-fourths or 75 percent of individual respondents said they spend less than P5,000 a week. But for households, the study showed a slightly higher portion of their weekly transport allocation, with more than half or 54 percent shelling out less than P500 per week, while 43 percent spend even more.

“These modest transportation expenses highlight the widespread accessibility of public modes like jeepneys. However, households shoulder a heavier financial burden,” said Capstone-Intel Research and Publications Director Ella Kristina Domingo-Coronel at a media briefing in Manila.

With the positive feedback on the upgrade of jeepneys, 56 percent think the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is providing a safe, accessible public transportation, with 14 percent as “Strongly Satisfied” and 42 percent as “Satisfied.” Around 30 percent are “Neutral” in their perception, while 12 percent are “Dissatisfied” and 2 percent are “Strongly Dissatisfied.”

While the public support on the modernization of PUVs is high, the government should not be complacent in regulating this sector, according to Capstone-Intel Chief Data Scientist Dr. Guido David.

“We just have to make sure that we can put the proper measures [on] the safeguards or the modernization. And also to help our jeepney drivers, we have to make sure that we give them the support financially. These are the challenges that we have to sort through,” he said.

While government policy should be responsive to the needs of affected drivers, it should not mean that the jeepney fare will increase immediately because of modernization, pointed out Capstone-Intel Chief of Public Affairs Atty. Nick Conti. He said: “That will directly impact on the daily expenses of our commuters. With that comes the government subsidy.”

Since the PUV Modernization has been pushed by the government—starting from the previous administration—National Center for Commuter Safety and Protection (NCCSP) Convenor Elvira Medina said financial support has been thrown at the operators to shift to modern jeepneys. In fact, she cited that the P180,000 subsidy for every unit remains the same despite the arrival of new models at a cheaper price.

Latest LTFRB data show that 70 percent of all drivers in the country have already consolidated.

“We are now moving into modernization. And because you cannot modernize until you’re a cooperative, no bank will lend any single person the amount of P900,000 [for a Sarao-branded modern jeep] if he tells the bank that his daily income is P600 a day. So if they are a cooperative and guaranteed by the government, the banks are already there to help them,” Medina said.

Pressed on why the remaining 30 percent of jeepneys drivers are hesitant for an upgrade, the NCCSP leader attributed this to the “boundary system [which] is an evil in the system, and then the magic word ‘butaw’” that PUV organizations pay to their leaders daily.

“These are the things that the government wanted to address; make the drivers know that they are owners because of their cooperatives . They will own [the jeepney] in the long run, but it is the cooperative that has the responsibility to make sure that all their amortizations are paid,” Medina stressed.