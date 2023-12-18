MB clears new ad hoc ways to spur more green lending  

THE Monetary Board (MB) has greenlit additional temporary measures, including the reduction of the reserve requirement rate on sustainable bonds, to entice banks to extend more loans for green or sustainable activities.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the temporary measures, to be effective for two years, “incentivize” banks to ramp up their loan portfolio for green or sustainable projects or activities, including transition financing for decarbonization.

“As a sustainable finance champion, the BSP will continue to play an active, enabling role in fostering the transition towards a sustainable economy,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said in a press release.

“We will identify and create appropriate incentives that are within our mandates, empowering the banking system to steer capital flows toward growing green or sustainable investments and accelerate the development of solutions addressing just transition and adaptation-related challenges,” Remolona added.

Under the new temporary measures, the BSP pointed out that the banks’ required reserve requirement rate for green, social, sustainability and other sustainable bonds will be “gradually” reduced to zero percent from the current three percent.

The reduction in the reserve requirement rate for the sustainable bonds would be implemented on a staggered basis: a 200-basis point reduction in the first year and an additional 100-basis point cut in the succeeding year.

“The gradual and calibrated reduction in the reserve requirement rate for sustainable bonds does not constitute a change in the monetary policy stance but is envisioned solely to be a tool to promote sustainable finance,” the BSP said.

The BSP explained that the banks’ sustainable bond issuances must comply with the appropriate domestic and international standards and regulations. In particular, the banks must comply with the disclosure requirements in the Sustainable Finance Framework and not engage in greenwashing.

Furthermore, the banks are now allowed to extend loans for eligible green or sustainable projects or activities with a top-up 15 percent Single Borrower’s Limit, according to the BSP.

BSP emphasized that the eligible projects or activities must meet any of the principles or eligible categories of projects laid out in various state and regional investment priority plans.

“The underlying project or activity should be legal and compliant with any Philippine environmental laws and regulations. An activity or prohibited activity may still be considered an eligible exposure if the same is an enabler of climate change mitigation,” it said.

The BSP noted that the banks are “expected” to comply with credit risk management guidelines and adopt controls to protect their financial interest such as use of insurance or negative pledge covenant.

The BSP, however, pointed out that the new regulatory incentive does not cover the banks’ existing credit ceilings to related parties or separate SBL for project finance.

The BSP argued that these temporary measures are part of its suite of initiatives under the 11-point Sustainable Central Banking Strategy “to mainstream sustainable finance as well as support the achievement of the country’s climate commitments and sustainable development goals.”

“Both measures shall be available to banks for a period of two years from the effectivity of the policy and may be further reviewed as warranted by circumstances,” the BSP said.

Citing its ad hoc survey, the BSP said 75 percent of its respondent universal and commercial banks as of end-June 2022 have already financed or approved loans amounting to P830 billion to bankroll green or sustainable projects.

“The top five green/sustainable activities or projects supported by these banks are renewable energy, sustainable water and wastewater management, energy efficiency and green buildings,” according to the BSP.